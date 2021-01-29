Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nikkei posts biggest daily drop in 6 months

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Friday, following losses in U.S. stock futures, with the Nikkei index logging the biggest one-day drop in about six months.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 534.03 points, or 1.89 percent, from Thursday at 27,663.39. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 30.07 points, or 1.64 percent, lower at 1,808.78.

Decliners were led by electric power and gas, machinery and nonferrous metal issues.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

