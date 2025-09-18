 Japan Today
Nikkei stock index ends above 45,000 for 1st time

TOKYO

The Nikkei stock index ended above the 45,000 line for the first time on Thursday, boosted by optimism about the U.S. economy after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 513.05 points, or 1.15 percent, from Wednesday to 45,303.43. The broader Topix index finished 13.04 points, or 0.41 percent, higher at 3,158.87.

On the top-tier Prime Market, the main gainers were electric appliance, nonferrous metal and metal product issues.

The U.S. dollar climbed to around the mid-147 yen level in Tokyo, as the yen was sold after former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, seen as advocating monetary easing, said she will run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election.

Stocks rose after the U.S. central bank signaled the possibility of two more rate cuts by the end of this year to support the world's largest economy amid growing concerns over a slowing labor market.

The market was further lifted by heavyweight technology and semiconductor-related issues on hopes for robust artificial intelligence demand, brokers said.

45K Nikkei basically direct result of currency devaluation against real assets and US$. Nikkei of 10K only 5years ago, had more real purchasing power of commodities like food, energy and metals than it does today at 45K

0 ( +0 / -0 )

