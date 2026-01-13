Nikkei ends above 53,000 for 1st time; dollar drops to 158 yen level

Japan's key stock indexes closed at record highs on Tuesday, with the Nikkei topping 53,000 for the first time, amid growing speculation that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi could dissolve the House of Representatives next week for a general election.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average soared 1,609.27 points, or 3.10 percent, from Friday to 53,549.16. The broader Topix index finished 84.78 points, or 2.41 percent, higher at 3,598.89. Both indexes also hit intraday all-time highs.

Japanese markets were closed Monday for a public holiday. Takaichi, known as a fiscal dove, has pledged to spur economic growth by boosting the issuance of debt-covering bonds.

The yen slid to the upper 158 level against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, its lowest since July 2024.

The yen hit around 158.90 versus the dollar, pressured by heightening concern over a further deterioration of Japan's fiscal health as a potential election victory by the ruling bloc would likely lead to more aggressive fiscal spending.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond briefly climbed to 2.150 percent, its highest level since February 1999, as the debt was sold on worries about Japan's fiscal standing. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The Japanese currency also slid against the euro to the 185 range, its lowest level since the 1999 launch of the single European currency.

At 2 p.m., the dollar fetched 158.71-73 yen compared with 158.08-18 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1665-1666 and 185.14-17 yen against $1.1661-1671 and 184.48-58 yen in New York late Monday afternoon.

