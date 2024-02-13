Nikkei gains over 1,000 points to briefly trade above 38,000 in 34-year high

A passerby walks past an electric screen displaying Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage firm in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Japan's Nikkei index surged Tuesday, gaining over 1,000 points to briefly trade above 38,000 for the first time in 34 years in a buying spree after a major technology firm revised its profit projections upward.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1,066.55 points, or 2.89 percent, from Friday at 37,963.97, its highest close since January 1990. The single-day point rise was also the Nikkei's highest since March 25, 2020.

The broader Topix index finished 54.15 points, or 2.12 percent, higher at 2,612.03, its highest close since February 1990.

Tokyo markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, electric appliance and service issues.

The U.S. dollar traded narrowly in the mid-149 yen range, as traders awaited the release of January U.S. consumer price data to assess the Federal Reserve's success in taming inflation and when interest rate cuts in the United States could begin.

Tokyo stocks were up throughout the day, with the Nikkei briefly above 38,000 for the first time since January 1990. The benchmark index rose for a third straight day, bringing it closer to its all-time high of 38,915.87 on Dec. 29, 1989, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble.

Analysts said the market was lifted by participants returning to Tokyo markets after an extended weekend in which domestic firms' favorable quarterly earnings reports lifted optimism, while the U.S. Dow Jones index hit a new all-time high and European shares gained.

Among the biggest risers was major semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Tokyo Electron, which surged over 13 percent after revising up on Friday its profit forecast for the year ending March.

Its results had helped fuel wider buying in the tech industry on hopes for generative AI-led growth, according to analysts.

"The latest financial reports from companies have not disappointed investors, and with the outlook generally looking good for the next quarter, participants are feeling there's no need for pessimism," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, equity strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities Co.

© KYODO