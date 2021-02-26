Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People are seen in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
business

Nikkei plunges over 1,200 points to below 29,000; biggest drop in 4 years

TOKYO

The Nikkei index ended sharply lower Friday, logging the biggest point drop since June 2016, as a spike in yields of U.S. and Japanese long-term bonds triggered concerns about market stability.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 1,202.26 points, or 3.99 percent, from Thursday at 28,966.01, dropping below the 29,000 line for the first time since Feb. 5. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 61.74 points, or 3.21 percent, lower at 1,864.49.

Decliners were led by electric appliance, pulp and paper and real estate issues.

