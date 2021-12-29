Nikkei up 4.9% in 2021 for highest year-end finish since 1989

The benchmark Nikkei stock index on Thursday saw its highest year-end finish since 1989, up 4.9 percent from a year before, despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic weighing on the market.

In the final trading session of the year, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 115.17 points, or 0.40 percent, from Wednesday at 28,791.71, but it marked the third straight year of increase. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.66 points, or 0.33 percent, lower at 1,992.33.

Decliners were led by land transportation, air transportation and farm and fishery issues.

