Tokyo stocks drop sharply on news Abe will resign

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday, with the Nikkei diving more than 2 percent soon after news that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will step down from his post due to health concerns.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 326.21 points, or 1.41 percent, from Thursday at 22,882.65. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 11.02 points, or 0.68 percent, lower at 1,604.87.

Decliners were led by information and communication, electric appliance and retail issues.

