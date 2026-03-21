Tokyo stocks sink after Trump threatens Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Tokyo stocks plunged Monday, with the Nikkei stock index ending at its lowest level since Jan. 8, as crude oil futures surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said power plants will be attacked if Iran does not lift the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 1,857.04 points, or 3.48 percent, from Thursday at 51,515.49, after briefly losing over 2,600 points. The broader Topix index finished 122.96 points, or 3.41 percent, lower at 3,486.44.
On the top-tier Prime Market, the main decliners were marine transportation, nonferrous metal and real estate issues.
Japanese markets were closed Friday for a public holiday.
The Nikkei index lost over 3,700 points in two trading days amid the escalation in the Middle East conflict.
The U.S. dollar strengthened to the upper 159 yen range in Tokyo as a flight to safety dominated. But its upside was limited due to weariness of possible currency interventions by Japanese authorities after Atsushi Mimura, vice finance minister for international affairs, said earlier in the day that Japan will take "all possible steps" to address speculative moves in the foreign exchange market.
The Nikkei stock index briefly sank over 5 percent to fall below the 51,000 yen line, after the benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures contract briefly topped $100 per barrel amid the crisis.
The index partly trimmed its losses in the afternoon on dip-buying, dealers said.
Trump gave Iran 48 hours to open the strait in a social media post at 8:44 a.m. on Sunday, Japan Standard Time, while Iran said the waterway will be shut completely if its power plants are attacked.
Concern about disruptions to logistics and an economic slowdown driven by high energy costs pressured financial markets, dealers said.
"As for the current situation in the Middle East, no progress toward a solution has been seen," said Maki Sawada, strategist in the Investment Content Department of Nomura Securities Co.
Investors "adjusted their positions as President Trump showed no intention of stopping the war, implying a prolonged conflict," said Shota Sando, an equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory Co.© KYODO
4 Comments
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TaiwanIsNotChina
More MAGA winning.
dmhondz
Another market manipulation by the crooked US president. Notice the timing of his crazy moves and pronouncements before markets close and weekends. Trump and his family members are raking in billions on the stock market and crypto.
itsonlyrocknroll
Look, Donald trump is not a politician, never has been never will be.
Donald Trump may follow through on threats, the so called "madman theory” unpredictable aggressive rhetoric to gain leverage in negotiations.
A brutal in your face, force of nature to tip policy changes.
All could be construed as threats/tools for ruthless political signalling,
Yet, at the same time, could be subject a structured accountability.
Basically, challenging a government, any government to follow through on a threat, or fold their hand.
Many economic problems, Japan, etc were ingrained historically.
Donald Trump is simply a get out of jail free card
nandakandamanda
Just guessing that Donald never understood the fable of the sun and the wind by Aesop. Did his mother never explain it to him? If threats do not work... then threaten some more???
The only way to have an open Strait of Hormuz is to keep the gatekeepers on either side happy.
But his advisers have probably told him that the US will not be affected by any resulting chaos there.