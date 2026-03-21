Tokyo stocks sink after Trump threatens Iran over Strait of Hormuz

A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index chart at a securities firm in Tokyo on Monday.

Tokyo stocks plunged Monday, with the Nikkei stock index ending at its lowest level since Jan. 8, as crude oil futures surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said power plants will be attacked if Iran does not lift the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 1,857.04 points, or 3.48 percent, from Thursday at 51,515.49, after briefly losing over 2,600 points. The broader Topix index finished 122.96 points, or 3.41 percent, lower at 3,486.44.

On the top-tier Prime Market, the main decliners were marine transportation, nonferrous metal and real estate issues.

Japanese markets were closed Friday for a public holiday.

The Nikkei index lost over 3,700 points in two trading days amid the escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The U.S. dollar strengthened to the upper 159 yen range in Tokyo as a flight to safety dominated. But its upside was limited due to weariness of possible currency interventions by Japanese authorities after Atsushi Mimura, vice finance minister for international affairs, said earlier in the day that Japan will take "all possible steps" to address speculative moves in the foreign exchange market.

The Nikkei stock index briefly sank over 5 percent to fall below the 51,000 yen line, after the benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures contract briefly topped $100 per barrel amid the crisis.

The index partly trimmed its losses in the afternoon on dip-buying, dealers said.

Trump gave Iran 48 hours to open the strait in a social media post at 8:44 a.m. on Sunday, Japan Standard Time, while Iran said the waterway will be shut completely if its power plants are attacked.

Concern about disruptions to logistics and an economic slowdown driven by high energy costs pressured financial markets, dealers said.

"As for the current situation in the Middle East, no progress toward a solution has been seen," said Maki Sawada, strategist in the Investment Content Department of Nomura Securities Co.

Investors "adjusted their positions as President Trump showed no intention of stopping the war, implying a prolonged conflict," said Shota Sando, an equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory Co.

© KYODO