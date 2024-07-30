Toyota retains No. 1 spot in 1st half global sales for 5th year

Toyota Motor Corp said Tuesday that its group sold 5.16 million vehicles worldwide in the first half of 2024, outselling German rival Volkswagen AG to retain the top spot in global sales for the fifth straight year.

But its global sales in the January-June period, including those of its small-car manufacturing unit Daihatsu Motor Co and truck-making subsidiary Hino Motors Ltd, fell 4.7 percent from a year earlier due to production halts stemming from a series of quality scandals and sluggish sales in China.

Volkswagen sold 4.35 million vehicles in the same period, down from 4.37 million a year earlier, according to the German company.

Toyota group's global production fell 9.8 percent to 5.07 million vehicles in the first six months, the automaker said.

The group's domestic sales slumped 32.0 percent to 823,595 vehicles as Daihatsu temporarily suspended production after it was found data in safety tests were rigged.

The small-car specialist resumed operations at all of its domestic assembly plants in early May after a halt at its factories in December.

Toyota also halted some domestic production during the half-year period, admitting that it conducted vehicle tests in ways not specified by the government. A recent recall of the popular Prius hybrid car also pushed down the figure.

Overseas sales rose 3.1 percent to 4.34 million vehicles, thanks to robust demand in North America and Europe, Toyota said.

However, Toyota is struggling in China, with sales of the Toyota and upscale Lexus brands there logging a 10.8 percent drop. Price competition is intensifying, with local automakers growing their lineup of affordable electric vehicles.

In the first half, Toyota and Lexus sold a combined 4.89 million vehicles in the world, with Daihatsu and Hino selling 210,910 and 59,273, respectively.

