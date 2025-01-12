 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant in Clairton, Pa. Image: AP file
business

U.S. extends deadline for Nippon Steel to abandon takeover to June 18

0 Comments
TOKYO

U.S. authorities extended a deadline imposed on Nippon Steel Corp and U.S. Steel Corp to abandon their merger plan to June 18, the companies said Sunday, a move that came as they fight to advance the deal in courts.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued an order on Jan 3 to block the $14.1 billion takeover of U.S. Steel by the Japanese company on national security grounds and urged the companies to take all steps necessary to "fully and permanently" abandon the deal within 30 days.

However, the order also stated the period can be extended by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a panel of U.S. federal agencies involved in screening the proposal.

The extension of the Feb 2 deadline was granted by CFIUS at the request of Nippon Steel.

Reacting to Biden's order, Japan's biggest steelmaker and U.S. Steel, the third-largest U.S. producer, have filed two federal lawsuits in the United States seeking to protect their merger plan from what they called "illegal and improper political and anticompetitive interference."

One of the lawsuits asks a court to "set aside the unlawful CFIUS review process and President Biden's accompanying order" and to instruct CFIUS to reassess the proposal.

The acquisition plan was announced in December 2023. U.S. Steel was once a symbol of American economic prowess, but it has struggled to compete with foreign rivals.

The deal became a hot-button issue in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, as Pennsylvania, where U.S. Steel is headquartered, is a key battleground state. The leadership of the politically influential United Steelworkers union also came out against the deal.

During the election campaign, Biden, who leaves office on Jan 20, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican President-elect Donald Trump all publicly opposed the deal.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog