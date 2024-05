The Japanese currency rapidly rebounded by nearly 4 yen against the U.S. dollar in New York on Wednesday, briefly jumping into the upper 153 range.

The yen was quoted at 157.77-87 at 8:40 a.m. in New York, but suddenly passed the 154 line in the late afternoon after the U.S. Federal Reserve released the results of its latest policy-setting meeting.

