 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The high spending totals were the result not of price inflation but of rising demand Image: AFP
business

U.S. 'Black Friday' online spending put at record $10.8 bil

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

American consumers spent a record $10.8 billion online during "Black Friday" promotions, with many using artificial intelligence tools to find the best deals, Adobe Analytics announced Saturday.

Total sales were 10.2 percent higher than on Black Friday in 2023, it said.

The biggest sales during the annual day-after-Thanksgiving promotions were for toys, jewelry, household appliances, skin- and hair-care products, clothes and electronic devices.

Passing the $10 billion mark was an important step for electronic commerce, given that Black Friday shopping traditionally has been in brick-and-mortar stores, according to Adobe Digital Insights analyst Vivek Pandya.

The high spending totals were the result not of price inflation but of rising demand, Adobe said, adding that electronic sales had seen prices decline for 26 straight months -- down 2.9 percent in October from the same month in 2023.

AI appeared to play a significant role. Traffic on sites that use artificial intelligence to help guide consumers was up a huge 1,800 percent from last year's Black Friday, Adobe said.

An Adobe survey found that consumers used AI not just to find the best deals but to quickly locate specific articles or to get product recommendations.

Each year, Black Friday marks the opening of the year-end holiday sales season in the United States.

As Black Friday promotions continue, online consumers are expected to spend an additional $5.2 billion on Saturday and $5.6 billion on Sunday, Adobe said. And record sales of $13.2 billion are predicted for Cyber Monday, up 6.1 percent from 2023.

For the full five-day period from Thursday through Monday, consumers are expected to spend a total $40.6 billion online, up seven percent from last year, Adobe said.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

marketing factoid:

only 1% of products bought on black friday are still being used 6 months later. they’re in a drawer or closet, broken, or just not used anymore.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

culture

Towada

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Places To Practice Music In Tokyo (Without Getting In Trouble)

Savvy Tokyo

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog