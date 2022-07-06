Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China and the United States are grappling with major economic challenges including inflation and Covid-snarled supply chains Photo: AFP/File
business

U.S., China discuss economic challenges, supply chains

0 Comments
BEIJING

Top officials from the United States and China held a "candid" video call on Tuesday to discuss global economic challenges, especially regarding supply chains.

The exchange between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen came as President Joe Biden considers lifting some tariffs on imports from China to try and ease soaring inflation.

The world's two biggest economies are also grappling with COVID-snarled supply chains and rising global energy prices.

"The two sides agree that as the world economy is facing severe challenges, it is of great significance to strengthen macro-policy communication and coordination between China and the United States," China's official Xinhua news agency reported. "And jointly maintaining the stability of the global industrial and supply chains is in the interests of both countries and the whole world."

The Xinhua report said the video call took place at the request of the United States, and described the conversation as "constructive".

Yellen and Liu "discussed macroeconomic and financial developments in the United States and China, the global economic outlook amid rising commodity prices and food security challenges", the U.S. Treasury Department said in a readout.

"Secretary Yellen frankly raised issues of concern including the impact of the Russia's war against Ukraine on the global economy and unfair, non-market (Chinese) economic practices."

China has repeatedly refused to condemn the Russian invasion, and has been accused of providing diplomatic cover for Moscow by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Ukraine.

With inflation in the United States at 40-year highs, authorities there are rushing to try and find ways to ease price pressures.

Among the options is lifting some of the trade tariffs imposed on China by Biden's predecessor Donald Trump.

Any decision is likely to come soon as some of the Trump duties are set to expire from July 6 unless renewed.

The penalties were aimed at punishing what the United States says are China's unfair trade practices.

In the call with Yellen Tuesday, China "expressed its concern about issues including the lifting of additional tariffs on China and sanctions by the US side", according to Xinhua.

Contact is expected in the coming weeks between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo