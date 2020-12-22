Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A sales associate helps customers as they consider the purchase of a big-screen television at a Costco warehouse on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Sheridan, Colo. U.S. consumer confidence fell to a reading of 96.1 in November as rising coronavirus cases pushed Americans’ confidence down to the lowest level since August. The Conference Board said the November reading represented a drop from a revised 101.4 in October. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
business

During crucial holiday season, U.S. consumer confidence slumps

0 Comments
By MATT OTT
SILVER SPRING, Md

A closely-watched gauge of U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in December as rising coronavirus cases dragged American optimism to its lowest level since the summer.

However, rising pessimism is now spreading during the crucial holiday season, which could make or break a number of retailers, airlines, restaurants other sector that have been hammered financially during the pandemic.

The December reading of 88.6 released Tuesday by the Conference Board is a sharp decline from last month, which was revised downward to 92.9, and it is far worse than economists had expected.

It may be an ominous sign for an economy in which consumer spending accounts for 70% of all economic economic activity.

The Commerce Department reported last week that U.S. retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in November, the biggest drop in seven months, and also worse than most were expecting. The drumbeat of weak economic data may be providing a grim preview of Christmas receipts, which can account for a quarter or more of a retailer’s annual sales.

The index measuring consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions also fell sharply, from 105.9 last month to 90.3 in December. Consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions ticked up slightly from 84.3 in November to 87.5 this month, possibly because of recent approvals for COVID-19 vaccines.

It remains to be seen how Congress' $900 billion relief bill, which was passed Monday and too late for the survey, will affect consumer behavior this winter.

The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses. It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog