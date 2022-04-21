U.S. drone company starts delivering medicine in Japan

Zipline, an American company that specializes in using autonomously flying drones to deliver medical supplies, has taken off in Japan.
They’re flying, starting Thursday, across the tiny Goto Islands, off the western coast of Kyushu, in southwestern Japan, delivering to pharmacies and hospitals.
Other parts of Japan may follow, including urban areas, although the biggest needs tend to be in isolated rural areas.
Zipline, founded six years ago, already is in service in the U.S., where it has partnered with Walmart Inc. to deliver other products at the retail chain as well as drugs. It is also delivering medical goods in Ghana and Rwanda.
Its takeoff in Japan is in partnership with Toyota Tsusho, a group company of Japan’s top automaker Toyota Motor Corp.
“You can totally transform the way that you react to pandemics, treat patients and do things like home health care delivery,” Zipline Chief Executive Keller Rinaudo told The Associated Press.
Although drones have been used in Japan for photography and aerial exhibitions, such as the Tokyo Olympics last year, they’re not in wide use, especially in urban areas because of regulations. It remains to be seen if Zipline’s health care service will help win over skeptics.
Rinaudo was optimistic the technology will be accepted in a nation known for robotics prowess, which has a large elderly population but needs better health care in isolated areas.
Medical services are the focus because “there was a real moral imperative to get that right first,” he said.
“Communities will deeply understand the value of the service. And it was also easier to get regulators comfortable with what we were doing when every flight was potentially saving a human life,” Rinaudo said.
By delivering medicine precisely, the service helps reduce stockpiles and, potentially, waste. The zero-emission quiet flights can go as far as 300 kilometers (186 miles) and are inexpensive compared to other modes of transport, according to Zipline, based in South San Francisco, California.
The coronavirus pandemic has made deliveries of vaccines more pressing than ever, Rinaudo said. Blood supplies, insulin and cancer treatment have also been delivered with Zipline drones.
A subsidiary called Sora-iina will carry out the operations, managing a distribution center and flight services from Fukue Port on Goto Islands. It's the first distribution center in Asia, and 14th in the world to operate Zipline's "autonomous instant logistics" technology. Three major Japanese distributors of pharmaceuticals have agreed to be partners.
10 Comments
Yrral
Maybe Walmart can speed up their in store service line, instead of relying on self checkout
gintonic
Good stuff.
Michael Machida
America steps up once again!
GBR48
quote: The zero-emission quiet flights can go as far as 300km.
That must require an incredibly powerful elastic band and a lot of winding.
Great for rural areas, considerable potential for expensive problems in urban areas.
Kumagaijin
Imagine the day you can get your "medicinal" marijuana dropped to your doorstep, or your balcony. Well, maybe not in Japan in this century, but somewhere in the world.
Toshihiro
I agree with GBR48, I can imagine parcels getting snagged in powerlines, trees and roofs of buildings. Stuff like these are perfect for the countryside where airdrops are more likely needed. I'm imagining a day where unmanned quadcopters are strong enough to CASEVAC/ carry and transport patients from far-away places to hospitals.
Mark
Soon someone will start complaining about this and that and before you know it they will be grounded. Just like anything else that is imported or new idea that are not Made In japan.
jansob1
I imagine they will start showing pictures of military crash damage and insinuating that these are much too risky without many meetings and careful consideration and carefully collecting input from all local citizens, and if a single obaachan says "Hmmm...(sucks teeth)...chotto....." the project will be stopped. After which the same obaachan will complain about her pharmacy not having her drugs on time.
TokyoLiving
Maybe 50 years ago..
Wake up, the dream is over..
Addfwyn
Dropping things from drones IS what America does best afterall.
Seriously though, it is good to see the tech used for something beneficial. It seems particularly useful in remote areas where traditional delivery mechanisms are a lot more limited. Mountains, islands, or other remote inaccessible areas. I doubt we will reach a day anytime soon where we see drones crisscrossing around Tokyo with packages, but for specific use-cases it could be great for people.