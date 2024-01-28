Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
The US central bank is expected to start cutting interest rates -- but when? Photo: AFP
business

U.S. Fed rate cuts become question of when, not if

0 Comments
By Daniel AVIS
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to start cutting interest rates in the coming months, as inflation edges closer to its long-run target of two percent.

What is less clear, however, is when the first of those cuts will come.

While the U.S. central bank is almost certain to announce it is holding its key lending rate steady at its next rate decision on Wednesday, analysts think it could also drop some more hints that cuts are coming.

In economic forecasts published alongside the last Fed decision, policymakers indicated that they expect as many as three quarter percentage-point rate cuts this year -- although they did not indicate when they might begin.

During a press conference after the rate decision was announced, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers had even discussed when it would be "appropriate" for the Fed to begin cutting interest rates, without providing any additional details.

Divisions have opened up between analysts and traders who believe the Fed's rate-setting committee will start cutting rates in March, and those who think a move later in the year would make more sense.

"If we are right on our outlook for a rate cut in March, it is likely because a majority of participants focus on more aggregated measures of inflation than specific components," Bank of America economists wrote in a recent investor note.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo chief economist Jay Bryson told AFP Friday that recent inflation data is keeping hopes of a March cut "live," but added: "I still think that's a little bit premature."

"There may be some members who are willing to contemplate rate cuts as soon as March, I just don't think you can get a supermajority to agree to that," he said in an interview.

Recent economic data showed that growth in the United States reached 2.5 percent in the year to December, underscoring the enduring, unexpected strength of the world's biggest economy.

In more good news, the Fed's favored measure of inflation has dipped below three percent, and the unemployment rate has hugged close to record lows -- raising expectations the United States can bring down inflation without causing a recession.

The Fed has a mandate to act independently of the U.S. Congress, but its upcoming decisions will nevertheless be closely parsed by politicians on both sides of the aisle.

That's because 2024 is a presidential election year, with a likely rematch in the cards between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.

Fed interest rate cuts can help reduce the cost of consumer loans, making everything from cars to mortgages more affordable for millions of households.

The Biden administration is hoping that growing consumer confidence in the economy will translate into more votes for Democrats, while Republicans are betting that unhappiness over historical inflation could cause voters to turn to them instead.

Fed officials have used recent public remarks to indicate support for a more cautious approach to cutting interest rates than the financial markets were predicting immediately after December's rate decision.

At the time, traders were pricing in six 25 basis point interest rate cuts for 2024, with the first of them arriving in March.

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly, who sits on the Fed's rate-setting committee, said earlier this month that she thought it was "premature" to think rate cuts were just around the corner.

"We are fully committed to restoring price stability and doing it of course as gently as we can, but we have a lot of work left to do," Daly told Fox Business.

"We are not there yet, and it's far too early to declare victory," she added.

"If we continue to see a further accumulation of downside surprises in the data, it's possible for me to get comfortable enough to advocate normalization sooner than the third quarter," Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said earlier this month.

"But the evidence would need to be convincing," added Bostic, who is also a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee this year.

Futures traders now expect at least five rate cuts this year, assigning a probability of almost 90 percent to a first cut by the May interest rate decision, according to an AFP analysis of CME Group data.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

5 Regional Miso in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel