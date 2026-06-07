U.S. gamers getting older as industry reports growth

Video games are having a moment in the United States

By Alex PIGMAN

Video games are having a moment in the United States -- but the players are getting older.

The average American video game player is now 37 years old -- up from 29 about two decades ago -- as the industry reports activity climbing back to their highest levels since the pandemic-era boom, a new report reveals.

The findings, from the Entertainment Software Association's annual Essential Facts report, challenge enduring stereotypes about who plays games while underscoring the industry's recovery from a post-pandemic slowdown.

"It mirrors in large part the demographics of the nation," ESA president and chief executive Stanley Pierre-Louis told AFP, noting that more than half of all players in the United States are now 35 or older.

The steadily rising average player age reflects both the aging of a generation that grew up with consoles and a wave of older adults who have since picked up the hobby.

The gender split also defies the stereotypical image of the young male gamer.

Men account for 53 percent of players and women 46 percent, with women actually outnumbering men among Baby Boomers, the ESA said.

Overall, 67 percent of Americans play video games for at least an hour a week -- a figure broad enough to encompass everything from blockbuster console titles to casual mobile games like Wordle.

Revenues -- totaling $60.7 billion in 2025 -- have rebounded to their highest point since 2021, when pandemic lockdowns drove an outsized surge in both players and spending.

After a pullback as restrictions lifted, the industry has returned to growth, Pierre-Louis said.

Self-regulation

As lawmakers in the United States and Europe weigh tougher regulations on screen time, age verification and in-game spending, Pierre-Louis argued the US gaming industry's track record of voluntary self-regulation sets it apart.

That voluntary framework, he said, has given the industry credibility with US lawmakers that social media platforms lack.

Those platforms, he noted, "traditionally didn't have the same level of parental tools that video games had" -- a gap that has fueled the regulatory backlash now engulfing companies such as Meta and TikTok.

"Safety is not a competitive issue in our industry -- it's one of collaboration," Pierre-Louis said. "Being on the ecosystem and staying on the ecosystem means you feel like you're in a trusted environment."

The ESA was founded in 1994 partly in response to congressional concern over violent content in games, and almost immediately established the Entertainment Software Rating Board, which assigns age ratings from E for Everyone to M for Mature for titles sold in North America.

The system also flags details about online interactions and in-game purchases.

Major console platforms including Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch now offer parental control tools that allow families to restrict what games children can access, cap spending and limit screen time -- capabilities Pierre-Louis said have been refined over decades in direct response to parent and policymaker feedback.

The argument, however, faces increasing pushback in the United States.

The gaming industry is facing growing scrutiny as platforms expand into social media-like features, with ESA member Roblox especially under pressure over child safety issues with regulators and in courts.

Legislative proposals range from mandatory age verification for games with chat features to bills that would impose national safety standards.

For the industry, such legislation should not be necessary.

"It's a matter of how do we get everyone up to speed on what the video game industry has been doing, so that there's satisfaction around the practices and trust and safety mechanisms we have in place," Pierre-Louis said.

© 2026 AFP