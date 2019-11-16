Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

U.S. gives limited approval to Hawaiian-Japan Airlines venture

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is giving tentative approval to Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines working more closely together but won’t give the airlines antitrust immunity.

The Transportation Department said Thursday it plans to let the airlines sell each other’s flights and coordinate marketing and frequent-flyer programs for service between Hawaii and Japan.

The approval also covers routes from Hawaii to 10 other Asian countries, including China and South Korea, if passengers stop in Japan on the way. It would not cover flights to or from the U.S. mainland.

Without antitrust immunity, however, the airlines won’t be able to coordinate prices and schedules. American, Delta and United have antitrust immunity for partnerships with foreign carriers.

Hawaiian declined immediate comment.

The Transportation Department will make a final decision after a 14-day comment period.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets now for NBA JAPAN GAMES 2019

October 8 and 10 at Saitama Super Arena

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

10 Places to Experience the Best of Autumn in Japan in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Returning to Family Roots: Rumiko Obata on Leading Her Family Sake Brewery

Savvy Tokyo

Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Types of Students You’ll See at English Speech Contests in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Naoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Fashion

Office Fashion: 4 Tips For “Wearing It Right” At A Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon