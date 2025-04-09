 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump US Steel Nippon
FILE - A view of the United States Steel Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant, in Clairton, Pennsylvania, October 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
business

U.S. Steel hits 52-week high after Trump orders new security review of Nippon Steel bid

0 Comments
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
NEW YORK

Shares of U.S. Steel are hitting a 52-week high after President Donald Trump ordered a new national security review of Nippon Steel's proposed bid to buy U.S. Steel for nearly $15 billion.

President Joe Biden blocked the deal just before leaving office and Trump had vowed to do the same in previous months. Late Monday Trump ordered the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review the transaction “to assist me in determining whether further action in this matter may be appropriate.”

Shares soared 16% Monday and rose modestly Tuesday.

The confidential review will look for potential national security risks from the proposed deal and the U.S. will give Nippon and U.S. Steel time to respond to any concerns.

CFIUS will have 45 days to submit a recommendation to Trump detailing whether any measures proposed by Nippon and U.S. Steel are sufficient to mitigate identified risks.

Ancora Holdings Group, which has a minority stake in U.S. Steel, said Tuesday that it won't stand in the way of Nippon's proposed bid for the company. The asset manager also said that it wants U.S. Steel to delay its annual shareholders meeting, which is scheduled for May 6, until after June 18 in order to give shareholders time to learn the outcome of the 45-day review by CFIUS.

“There is no legitimate reason for U.S. Steel to rush to hold its Annual Meeting before the governmental review concludes,” Ancora said in a statement.

Nippon Steel made a nearly $15 billion offer to buy U.S. Steel in 2023, giving rise to a political issue in the 2024 presidential election as the fate of the Pittsburgh steelmaker potentially carried with it the swing state of Pennsylvania. Biden agreed with the United Steelworkers in seeking to block the merger, while Trump as a candidate said he was in outright opposition to the sale.

CFIUS sent its long-awaited report on national security concerns about the merger to Biden late last year. But the government panel failed to reach a consensus as to whether there were national security issues.

A month later Biden blocked the proposed transaction, affirming an earlier vow to prevent the acquisition of Steeltown USA’s most storied company.

Biden previously came out against the deal during the presidential campaign — and was backed by the United Steelworkers, concerned over whether the company would honor existing labor agreements or slash jobs, as well as over the firm’s financial transparency.

Nippon and U.S. Steel countered by filing a federal lawsuit shortly after, challenging Biden's decision to block the proposed acquisition of the Pittsburgh company and claiming that the head of the Steelworkers union and a rival steelmaker worked together to scuttle the buyout.

In February Trump suggested that Nippon Steel would no longer buy U.S. Steel as planned, but the Japanese company would instead invest in the symbolically important American business.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Stories Of Workplace Sexism in Japan: ‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’

Savvy Tokyo

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Start Investing in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

Odawara Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy Tips For Your Next Chapter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo