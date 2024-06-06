 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The US trade deficit came in at $74.6 billion in April, widening from March's level, according to government data Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
business

U.S. trade gap widens to largest in 18 months

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. trade deficit expanded slightly less than analysts expected in April, to the widest since late 2022, as imports rose more quickly than exports, according to government data released Thursday.

The overall gap was $74.6 billion, growing from March's revised $68.6 billion figure, said the Commerce Department.

This was the largest deficit since October 2022, according to official data.

U.S. consumption has been more resilient than anticipated even as the central bank rapidly hiked interest rates to dampen demand -- and this has helped to support imports.

But with weaker global demand, there have been concerns that export growth would not be able to keep up.

Investors are also watching the Federal Reserve for the outcome of its policy meeting next week, looking for hints on when it might start cutting interest rates.

"The early data are pointing to a drag from trade in the second quarter," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

In April, imports grew by 2.4 percent to $338.2 billion, while exports rose by 0.8 percent to $263.7 billion, said the Commerce Department.

The jump in imports was largely due to an increase in goods such as automotive vehicles, the report added.

Goods exports, meanwhile, also picked up but by a smaller degree, with a rise seen in products like pharmaceutical preparations and electric apparatus, data showed.

"Imports have been supported by strong domestic demand and lean inventories," said Matthew Martin, U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

"Exports have contended with a weaker global backdrop and a strong dollar which makes domestic goods relatively more expensive abroad," he added.

The goods deficit with China, a point of contention in U.S.-China competition, dropped by $2.5 billion to $22.1 billion in April. This was mainly due to a decrease in imports.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Hilton Niseko Village - Golf Special

The Hilton Niseko Village promises an unforgettable trip for seasoned golfers or those simply looking to relax and unwind in stunning Hokkaido. Exclusive offer for Japan Today readers!

Book today and get exclusive discounts!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog