China US Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, shakes hands with Jens Eskelund, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, as she arrives at the Business Leaders Roundtable meeting at Baiyun International Conference Center (BICC) in southern China's Guangdong province, Friday, April 5, 2024. Yellen has arrived in China for five days of meetings in a country that's determined to avoid open conflict with the United States. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
business

Yellen calls for level playing field for U.S. workers and firms during China visit

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and KEN MORITSUGU
GUANGZHOU, China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Friday for a level playing field for American companies and workers as she began a five-day visit to China in one of the country's major industrial and export hubs.

Yellen told Wang Weizhong, the governor of Guangdong province, that it's important for the U.S. and China to have open and direct communication on areas of disagreement.

"This includes the issue of China’s industrial overcapacity, which the United States and other countries are concerned can cause global spillovers,” she said.

Yellen, the first Cabinet-level official to visit China since President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping last November, has telegraphed that she will raise what the U.S. considers to be unfair Chinese trade practices, a concern shared by many European countries.

Before talks with the governor, she met with American, European and Japanese business representatives to hear their concerns, ahead of what will likely be tough talks on trade and other issues with senior Chinese government officials.

On Friday, Yellen also plans to speak with American business leaders and take questions from them in the auditorium of a marbled convention center in the Baiyun District of Guangzhou.

“I’ve heard from many American business executives that operating in China can be challenging,” Yellen says in prepared remarks to be delivered at an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China on Friday afternoon.

Citing a recent survey by the Chamber that found that a third of American firms in China say they have experienced unfair treatment compared to local competitors, Yellen says the U.S. has seen China “pursue unfair economic practices, including imposing barriers to access for foreign firms and taking coercive actions against American companies.”

“I strongly believe that this doesn’t only hurt these American firms: ending these unfair practices would benefit China by improving the business climate here. I intend to raise these issues in meetings this week,” she says in her speech.

Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong province, a Chinese manufacturing and export hub that is home to telecom giant Huawei and BYD, China’s largest EV maker. Huawei has been hit hard by U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to China and is at the vanguard of Chinese efforts to become self-sufficient and a leader in technology.

Yellen will head to Beijing next.

Eswar Prasad, a trade professor at Cornell University, expects Yellen to push Beijing to bolster domestic consumption and ensure fair competition in new technology sectors, especially green energy and electric vehicles, along with adequate market access for U.S. companies.

"Concerns about China attempting to export its overcapacity and simultaneously making a big push into these sectors will be top of mind for the U.S. delegation,” he said.

China has pushed back against the overcapacity concerns expressed by both the U.S. and Europe.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said earlier this week that the growth in Chinese EV and solar exports is conducive to green development globally and the result of the international division of labor and market demand.

He accused the U.S. of interfering with free trade by restricting technology exports to China.

“As for who is doing non-market manipulation, the fact is for everyone to see,” he said. “The U.S. has not stopped taking measures to contain China’s trade and technology. This is not ‘de-risking,’ rather, it is creating risks.”

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing — an alliance of businesses and the U.S. Steelworkers union — told The Associated Press ahead of Yellen’s trip that “there is a limited amount of expectations we should have about the Chinese government and how it responds; one thing that Yellen hopefully can and should say is that the U.S. is prepared to use all the tools that we have available through policy to ensure that China’s industrial overcapacity doesn’t negatively harm our economic and national security interests.”

The Alliance released a report in February that says the introduction of inexpensive Chinese autos to the American market “could end up being an extinction-level event for the U.S. auto sector.” The U.S. auto sector accounts for 3% of America’s GDP, according to the report.

Yellen told reporters Wednesday during an Alaska refueling stop en route to Asia that the U.S. “won’t rule out” tariffs to respond to China’s heavily subsidized manufacturing of green energy products.

17 Comments
Good luck....the other China story is the new defence co operation between nations seeking to diminish China's claims on the China Sea.

Weird world.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Gee, I wonder how Chinese corporations operating (or formerly operating) in the USA like TikTok, DJI and Huawei would answer this question.

Citing a recent survey by the Chamber that found that a third of American firms in China say they have experienced unfair treatment compared to local competitors, Yellen says

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

deanzaZZRToday 03:04 pm JST

Gee, I wonder how Chinese corporations operating (or formerly operating) in the USA like TikTok, DJI and Huawei would answer this question.

At the very least, Americans working for those companies don't face arbitrary arrest.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

between cobra and chicoms, seriously i will choose to trust the agreement made with the cobra

0 ( +2 / -2 )

U.S. considers to be unfair Chinese trade practices

Translation: we want our more expensive USA products to be cheaper than what you produce regardless of facts and reality!

Best example is the softwood lumber dispute with Canada, despite higher taxes, higher social cost (pension, universal medical, etc..) and higher environmental controls and regulations in Canada, the USA keeps raising tarifs claiming "unfair trade" because miracle of miracles, Canada has more wood available to harvest!

So don't hold your breath waiting for the USA to actually come to any fair agreement unless it is China agrees to raise all it's prices higher than the same products made in the USA!

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

China should never have been allowed to join WTO until all the changes required were in place and China had aligned its economic model with the rest of the world. Then these problems would never have arisen.

As China doesn’t want to play by the rules, suspend them until they do.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Yellen calls for level playing field for U.S. workers and firms during China visit

You can call for it all you want, but it will make no difference as the CCP will never keep its word. China has been lying to the world on trade, and everything else, for decades.

Just concentrate on decoupling: it's the only way.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Please go into more details about these required changes. I'll help you out by sharing this link to the WTO charter. https://www.wto.org/english/docs_e/legal_e/04-wto.pdf

China should never have been allowed to join WTO until all the changes required were in place

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Please answer this riddle. Why has the United States received the most WTO complaints? See this WTO map. Select 'as respondent' then click 'submit' and then click on the United States.

https://www.wto.org/english/tratop_e/dispu_e/dispu_maps_e.htm

As China doesn’t want to play by the rules, suspend them until they do.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

TaiwanIsNotChina, At the very least, Americans working for those companies don't face arbitrary arrest.

Oh! the arrest of an Executive of Huawei does come to mind.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

flowersToday 02:38 am JST

TaiwanIsNotChina, At the very least, Americans working for those companies don't face arbitrary arrest.

Oh! the arrest of an Executive of Huawei does come to mind.

Next time don't violate UNSC sanctions. Not the same thing at all.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Or circumvent US sanctions laws with a shameless shell scheme.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

TaiwanIsNotChina

Or circumvent US sanctions laws with a shameless shell scheme.

What US sanctions laws? US made up the fake fraud charges to punish Huawei, all because it is a Chinese company. It boils down to the US started it all, even many Chinese Americans are charged for just being Chinese.

StrangerlandToday

Yeah, but everyone knows she's guilty. China just worked out a backroom deal to get her off.

Listen to you guys, And, how do know she is guilty? Is she above the laws to get the deal? It’s all because the charges don’t stick so they have to let her go.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Listen to you guys, And, how do know she is guilty? Is she above the laws to get the deal? It’s all because the charges don’t stick so they have to let her go.

There was lots of evidence provided. Of course, she wasn't tried, but there is more than enough evidence to know she was guilty in the court of public opinion, which doesn't need to set the bar as high.

Sorry, am I supposed to feel bad for pointing out an obvious elite Chinese criminal?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

flowersToday 05:17 am JST

even many Chinese Americans are charged for just being Chinese.

Yeah I believe that is another Source: People's Daily

1 ( +1 / -0 )

deanzaZZR Gee, I wonder how Chinese corporations operating (or formerly operating) in the USA like TikTok, DJI and Huawei would answer this question.

The same as Nortel, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, reddit, Tumblr, Pinterest, Slack, Twitch, Discord, Dropbox, Medium, Vimeo, Wikipedia, Flickr, Soundcloud, and most companies that would compete with Huawei ... since Huawei blatantly stole intellectual property from Cisco and Nortel in their early years.

BTW, that's a tiny slice of US companies that have been banned in China. There are lots of others, some where closed for doing their job to help foreign investors decide on possible Chinese company investments - like Mintz Group and Bain & Company and Capvision Partners.

China has been blocking foreign companies completely or mandating 51% Chinese ownership for almost 25 yrs now as a way to protect their local CCP-friendly people who they can control or disappear.

Meng was never convicted of a crime yet she ...

That was to prevent Canadian hostages taken by the CCP from being killed. Her limited movement was hardly a jail. https://financialpost.com/technology/prisoner-in-vancouver-huawei-cfo-awaits-her-fate-in-splendor was free to travel around Vancouver for work, shopping, restaurants, provided she was home by 11pm.

Meng Wanzhou steps out of her US$4.2 million mansion, a GPS monitor strapped to her ankle, and slips into a chauffeured black SUV. Then she’s off, largely free to roam the shops and restaurants within 100 square miles of Vancouver until her 11 p.m. curfew.

DJI is still available in the US, BTW.

Heck, that's better than what most people have. Mansion. Chauffeur, Free movement within 100 square miles. Most people don't travel beyond 100 miles from their homes. Must have been terrible for Ms. Meng. She was guilty, but the US and Canada decided NOT to push it for fear of what the CCP might do to their hostages ... which I think they still hold, BTW. https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/many-canadians-remain-detained-in-china-at-least-four-on-death-row-1.5600505

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Selling free economy but do not want to abide by it?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

