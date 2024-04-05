Yellen calls for level playing field for U.S. workers and firms during China visit

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Friday for a level playing field for American companies and workers as she began a five-day visit to China in one of the country's major industrial and export hubs.
Yellen told Wang Weizhong, the governor of Guangdong province, that it's important for the U.S. and China to have open and direct communication on areas of disagreement.
"This includes the issue of China’s industrial overcapacity, which the United States and other countries are concerned can cause global spillovers,” she said.
Yellen, the first Cabinet-level official to visit China since President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping last November, has telegraphed that she will raise what the U.S. considers to be unfair Chinese trade practices, a concern shared by many European countries.
Before talks with the governor, she met with American, European and Japanese business representatives to hear their concerns, ahead of what will likely be tough talks on trade and other issues with senior Chinese government officials.
On Friday, Yellen also plans to speak with American business leaders and take questions from them in the auditorium of a marbled convention center in the Baiyun District of Guangzhou.
“I’ve heard from many American business executives that operating in China can be challenging,” Yellen says in prepared remarks to be delivered at an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China on Friday afternoon.
Citing a recent survey by the Chamber that found that a third of American firms in China say they have experienced unfair treatment compared to local competitors, Yellen says the U.S. has seen China “pursue unfair economic practices, including imposing barriers to access for foreign firms and taking coercive actions against American companies.”
“I strongly believe that this doesn’t only hurt these American firms: ending these unfair practices would benefit China by improving the business climate here. I intend to raise these issues in meetings this week,” she says in her speech.
Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong province, a Chinese manufacturing and export hub that is home to telecom giant Huawei and BYD, China’s largest EV maker. Huawei has been hit hard by U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to China and is at the vanguard of Chinese efforts to become self-sufficient and a leader in technology.
Yellen will head to Beijing next.
Eswar Prasad, a trade professor at Cornell University, expects Yellen to push Beijing to bolster domestic consumption and ensure fair competition in new technology sectors, especially green energy and electric vehicles, along with adequate market access for U.S. companies.
"Concerns about China attempting to export its overcapacity and simultaneously making a big push into these sectors will be top of mind for the U.S. delegation,” he said.
China has pushed back against the overcapacity concerns expressed by both the U.S. and Europe.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said earlier this week that the growth in Chinese EV and solar exports is conducive to green development globally and the result of the international division of labor and market demand.
He accused the U.S. of interfering with free trade by restricting technology exports to China.
“As for who is doing non-market manipulation, the fact is for everyone to see,” he said. “The U.S. has not stopped taking measures to contain China’s trade and technology. This is not ‘de-risking,’ rather, it is creating risks.”
Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing — an alliance of businesses and the U.S. Steelworkers union — told The Associated Press ahead of Yellen’s trip that “there is a limited amount of expectations we should have about the Chinese government and how it responds; one thing that Yellen hopefully can and should say is that the U.S. is prepared to use all the tools that we have available through policy to ensure that China’s industrial overcapacity doesn’t negatively harm our economic and national security interests.”
The Alliance released a report in February that says the introduction of inexpensive Chinese autos to the American market “could end up being an extinction-level event for the U.S. auto sector.” The U.S. auto sector accounts for 3% of America’s GDP, according to the report.
Yellen told reporters Wednesday during an Alaska refueling stop en route to Asia that the U.S. "won't rule out" tariffs to respond to China's heavily subsidized manufacturing of green energy products.
GuruMick
Good luck....the other China story is the new defence co operation between nations seeking to diminish China's claims on the China Sea.
Weird world.
deanzaZZR
Gee, I wonder how Chinese corporations operating (or formerly operating) in the USA like TikTok, DJI and Huawei would answer this question.
TaiwanIsNotChina
At the very least, Americans working for those companies don't face arbitrary arrest.
Mark
between cobra and chicoms, seriously i will choose to trust the agreement made with the cobra
Antiquesaving
Translation: we want our more expensive USA products to be cheaper than what you produce regardless of facts and reality!
Best example is the softwood lumber dispute with Canada, despite higher taxes, higher social cost (pension, universal medical, etc..) and higher environmental controls and regulations in Canada, the USA keeps raising tarifs claiming "unfair trade" because miracle of miracles, Canada has more wood available to harvest!
So don't hold your breath waiting for the USA to actually come to any fair agreement unless it is China agrees to raise all it's prices higher than the same products made in the USA!
englisc aspyrgend
China should never have been allowed to join WTO until all the changes required were in place and China had aligned its economic model with the rest of the world. Then these problems would never have arisen.
As China doesn’t want to play by the rules, suspend them until they do.
isabelle
You can call for it all you want, but it will make no difference as the CCP will never keep its word. China has been lying to the world on trade, and everything else, for decades.
Just concentrate on decoupling: it's the only way.
deanzaZZR
Please go into more details about these required changes. I'll help you out by sharing this link to the WTO charter. https://www.wto.org/english/docs_e/legal_e/04-wto.pdf
deanzaZZR
Please answer this riddle. Why has the United States received the most WTO complaints? See this WTO map. Select 'as respondent' then click 'submit' and then click on the United States.
https://www.wto.org/english/tratop_e/dispu_e/dispu_maps_e.htm
flowers
Oh! the arrest of an Executive of Huawei does come to mind.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Next time don't violate UNSC sanctions. Not the same thing at all.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Or circumvent US sanctions laws with a shameless shell scheme.
flowers
What US sanctions laws? US made up the fake fraud charges to punish Huawei, all because it is a Chinese company. It boils down to the US started it all, even many Chinese Americans are charged for just being Chinese.
Listen to you guys, And, how do know she is guilty? Is she above the laws to get the deal? It’s all because the charges don’t stick so they have to let her go.
Strangerland
There was lots of evidence provided. Of course, she wasn't tried, but there is more than enough evidence to know she was guilty in the court of public opinion, which doesn't need to set the bar as high.
Sorry, am I supposed to feel bad for pointing out an obvious elite Chinese criminal?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yeah I believe that is another Source: People's Daily
theFu
The same as Nortel, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, reddit, Tumblr, Pinterest, Slack, Twitch, Discord, Dropbox, Medium, Vimeo, Wikipedia, Flickr, Soundcloud, and most companies that would compete with Huawei ... since Huawei blatantly stole intellectual property from Cisco and Nortel in their early years.
BTW, that's a tiny slice of US companies that have been banned in China. There are lots of others, some where closed for doing their job to help foreign investors decide on possible Chinese company investments - like Mintz Group and Bain & Company and Capvision Partners.
China has been blocking foreign companies completely or mandating 51% Chinese ownership for almost 25 yrs now as a way to protect their local CCP-friendly people who they can control or disappear.
That was to prevent Canadian hostages taken by the CCP from being killed. Her limited movement was hardly a jail. https://financialpost.com/technology/prisoner-in-vancouver-huawei-cfo-awaits-her-fate-in-splendor was free to travel around Vancouver for work, shopping, restaurants, provided she was home by 11pm.
DJI is still available in the US, BTW.
Heck, that's better than what most people have. Mansion. Chauffeur, Free movement within 100 square miles. Most people don't travel beyond 100 miles from their homes. Must have been terrible for Ms. Meng. She was guilty, but the US and Canada decided NOT to push it for fear of what the CCP might do to their hostages ... which I think they still hold, BTW. https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/many-canadians-remain-detained-in-china-at-least-four-on-death-row-1.5600505
Hercolobus
Selling free economy but do not want to abide by it?