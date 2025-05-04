Victims of securities account hijacking to be compensated

The Japan Securities Dealers Association has reached an agreement with 10 major securities firms to compensate victims of accounts that have been hacked and used in unauthorized stock trading.

The industry had been cautious about offering compensation but decided to shift its stance amid a growing number of account takeovers and concerns about customer attrition. Each company will determine specific compensation levels on a case-by-case basis, the association said.

The 10 firms are Nomura Securities Co, Daiwa Securities Co, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Mizuho Securities Co, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co, SBI Securities Co, Rakuten Securities Inc, Monex Inc, Matsui Securities Co. and Mitsubishi UFJ eSmart Securities Co.

Compensation will be provided for incidents dating back to January and will take into account factors such as the user's password management and whether the securities company had appropriate fraud countermeasures in place.

Until now, securities firms have been unable to fully anticipate account hijacking and have been cautious about offering compensation, often stating in their terms and conditions that they "will not be held liable" for losses incurred in transactions where the ID and password were verified.

However, the association said measures will be taken this time regardless of individual company policies.

"This is an exceptional measure to ensure the trust of the securities industry in light of the seriousness of the situation," said Motonobu Matsuo, the association's senior managing director, at a press briefing.

Account hijacking has been confirmed by at least nine major securities firms, excluding Mizuho Securities.

According to a tally released by the Financial Services Agency on April 18, fraudulent transactions totaled 1,454 in the three months from February.

The accounts were most likely hijacked through phishing scams, in which attackers send emails posing as securities firms and direct users to fake websites. The compromised accounts are then used to buy shares in specific companies to inflate stock prices.

After driving up prices, the scammers are believed to profit by selling shares they already held at the inflated levels.

© KYODO