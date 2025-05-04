 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Victims of securities account hijacking to be compensated

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Securities Dealers Association has reached an agreement with 10 major securities firms to compensate victims of accounts that have been hacked and used in unauthorized stock trading.

The industry had been cautious about offering compensation but decided to shift its stance amid a growing number of account takeovers and concerns about customer attrition. Each company will determine specific compensation levels on a case-by-case basis, the association said.

The 10 firms are Nomura Securities Co, Daiwa Securities Co, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Mizuho Securities Co, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co, SBI Securities Co, Rakuten Securities Inc, Monex Inc, Matsui Securities Co. and Mitsubishi UFJ eSmart Securities Co.

Compensation will be provided for incidents dating back to January and will take into account factors such as the user's password management and whether the securities company had appropriate fraud countermeasures in place.

Until now, securities firms have been unable to fully anticipate account hijacking and have been cautious about offering compensation, often stating in their terms and conditions that they "will not be held liable" for losses incurred in transactions where the ID and password were verified.

However, the association said measures will be taken this time regardless of individual company policies.

"This is an exceptional measure to ensure the trust of the securities industry in light of the seriousness of the situation," said Motonobu Matsuo, the association's senior managing director, at a press briefing.

Account hijacking has been confirmed by at least nine major securities firms, excluding Mizuho Securities.

According to a tally released by the Financial Services Agency on April 18, fraudulent transactions totaled 1,454 in the three months from February.

The accounts were most likely hijacked through phishing scams, in which attackers send emails posing as securities firms and direct users to fake websites. The compromised accounts are then used to buy shares in specific companies to inflate stock prices.

After driving up prices, the scammers are believed to profit by selling shares they already held at the inflated levels.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Get a Work Visa in Japan Without a College Degree

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

The Showa Era Lifestyle Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “I Want To Leave My Fiance”

Savvy Tokyo

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Learn How To Join A Community Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo