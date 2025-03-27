 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Containers are loaded onto a ship at Tien Sa port in Da Nang city
FILE PHOTO: Containers are loaded onto a ship at Tien Sa port in Da Nang city, Vietnam, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo Image: Reuters/KHAM
business

Vietnam to cut duties on U.S. imports, approve Starlink as Trump tariff decision looms

0 Comments
By Khanh Vu
HANOI

Vietnam will cut its tariffs on several U.S. products including LNG and cars, and moved to approve Starlink services, as the country tries to avoid being hit with U.S. tariffs because of its large bilateral trade surplus.

The Southeast Asian industrial hub announced in past weeks a series of measures, including boosting imports, to reduce its trade surplus with Washington, which exceeded $123 billion last year, after U.S. President Donald Trump flagged wide-ranging tariffs on trading partners.

Under the new plans revealed late on Tuesday, the tariff on American liquefied natural gas will be cut to 2% from 5%, on automobiles to 32% from a range of 45% to 64%, and on ethanol to 5% from 10%, the head of the Finance Ministry's tax policy department Nguyen Quoc Hung said in a statement posted on the ministry's website.

The tariff cuts are aimed at "improving trade balances with (Vietnam)'s trade partners," Hung said, adding that while the U.S. and Vietnam had a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership the countries had not signed a free-trade agreement.

Vietnam has not yet imported LNG from the U.S., but the country has been in talks with U.S. suppliers for its future fleet of LNG power plants, the first two of which are scheduled to start commercial power generation by June this year.

Hung said the decree on the tariff cuts will be ready within this month and will take effect right after that.

He added tariffs on ethane will be removed and duties will be cut on other imports including chicken thighs, almonds, apples, cherries and wooden products.

Separately, the government issued a decision to allow SpaceX to launch its Starlink satellite internet service on a trial basis in the country, while retaining full ownership on the service, according to a statement published on the government portal on Wednesday.

Allowing the U.S. firm to launch its internet service is seen by some analysts as one of the measures Vietnam has taken to avoid being hit with U.S. tariffs.

Trump is expected to apply reciprocal tariffs on several countries on April 2, although on Monday he said some countries might get breaks.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kobe

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Hair Products To Try This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Shukugawa Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Does Inheritance Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

Words for Spring Cleaning in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ in Japan: Women Dating Women

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

School Holidays in Japan: What To Expect

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuyama Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Golden Route: The Best Itinerary for First-Time Travelers to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Makes Code Quest Japan’s Most Dynamic Tech Camp?

Savvy Tokyo