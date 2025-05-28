 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Volvo Job Cuts
FILE - The Volvo logo is displayed on the front grille in Miami, July 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
business

Volvo cutting 3,000 jobs to reduce costs

0 Comments
FRANKFURT, Germany

Sweden-based Volvo Cars is eliminating 3,000 positions as part of a cost-cutting program as the automotive industry faces challenges from trade tensions and resulting economic uncertainty.

The company said Monday that around 1,200 of the job reductions would come among workers in Sweden, with another 1,000 positions currently filled by consultants, mostly in Sweden, also slated for elimination.

The rest of the job losses would be in other global markets. Most of the jobs being cut are office positions.

“The actions announced today have been difficult decisions, but they are important steps as we build a stronger and even more resilient Volvo Cars,” said Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars president and CEO.

“The automotive industry is in the middle of a challenging period. To address this, we must improve our cash flow generation and structurally lower our costs."

The company, owned by China's Geely, has 42,600 full-time employees.

Carmakers around the world are facing several headwinds, among them higher costs for raw materials, a diminished European car market, and U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of 25% tariffs on imported cars and steel.

Volvo Cars has its main headquarters and product development offices in Gothenburg, Sweden, and makes cars and SUVs in Belgium, South Carolina and China.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo