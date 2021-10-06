Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Volvo-Air-Bag-Recall
This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin. The recall is in addition to one from November of 2020, which was done after an unidentified U.S. driver was killed. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
business

Volvo recalls older cars in U.S.; Takata air bag inflators can explode

0 Comments
DETROIT

Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

The recall is in addition to one from November of 2020, which was done after an unidentified U.S. driver was killed.

The latest recall covers S80 sedans from 2001 to 2006 and S60s from 2001 through 2009.

The problem is similar to widespread trouble with air bag inflators made by bankrupt Japanese air bag maker Takata. The company used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

At least 19 people in the U.S. and 28 worldwide have been killed by exploding Takata inflators. More than 400 have been injured in the U.S.

The Volvo inflators, made by ZF/TRW, do not use ammonium nitrate, but the propellant can still deteriorate when exposed to high heat and humidity, according to documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Volvo said in the documents that the fatality is the only inflator rupture case that it knows of.

Tony Sapienza, spokesman for ZF/TRW, said the inflators were not sold to any other automakers in the U.S. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Livonia, Michigan, near Detroit.

Dealers will replace the inflators with new ones “with a modern state-of-the-art propellant/inflator,” the Volvo documents say. Owners will be notified by letter starting Nov. 29.

The original recall only covered cars from the 2001 through 2003 model years in southern states and territories with persistent high heat and humidity.

Volvo said in a statement Tuesday that it expanded the recall from Southern states to the entire nation in an abundance of caution.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog