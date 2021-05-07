Wages in Japan see 1st rise in 13 months due to less part-timers

Nominal monthly wages in Japan in March rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier for the first increase in 13 months, reflecting a decline in the number of part-timers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Friday.
Average total cash earnings per worker, including base and overtime pay, stood at 282,164 yen on a nominal basis in the reporting month, according to preliminary data from the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.
The average monthly wages for full-time workers fell 0.3 percent to 365,804 yen and those of part-time workers dropped 0.8 percent to 96,350 yen, the data showed.
As many employers laid off part-timers or remained reluctant to hire new staff amid deteriorating business conditions, the proportion of part-timer workers to total laborers continues to decrease, hitting 31.02 percent in March, down 0.59 point from the previous year, according to the ministry.
"As the ratio of regular workers increased, overall wages were lifted," a ministry official said.
Average overtime pay has continued to decline due to the pandemic, with the March figure dropping 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 18,113 yen, amid the country's virus-induced second state of emergency, which was in place in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures through March 21.
By sector, overtime pay in hotel and restaurant industries plunged 31.8 percent from the previous year, while that in services related to people's daily lives such as hair salons as well as entertainment businesses tumbled 28.2 percent, the data showed.
On a real, or inflation-adjusted, basis, monthly wages rose 0.5 percent, up for the second consecutive month.© KYODO
Cricky
That’s not good news, less part-time workers means more poverty. And as 40-60% of workers are on contract that’s a huge number of workers earning between ¥100,000 a month and ¥0. Defiantly not good news.
sf2k
did the part timers shrink in size? Otherwise the correct English would be fewer part-timers, as they are countable.
dagon
"As the ratio of regular workers increased, overall wages were lifted," a ministry official said.
Now that is some impressive neo-liberal spin, even for the regular feed from Kyodo and the LDP.
"Part-timers/hourly wage worker jobs and income have been virtually wiped out so they are out of the equation. They were keeping the average of wages down in Japan. So wages on average are rising see!"
You could not make up this level of Marie Antoinette cake-eatery.
IronBeard
Salaries for full time workers dropped. Salaries for part time workers also dropped. But more part-tome workers lost their jobs than full-time workers so the overall average salary increased.
Very creative / optimistic / disingenuous way of interpreting the data by labelling this an increase in any way.
ArtistAtLarge
Very creative spin.
Yubaru
Not really, not when one considers that even if a person works ONE hour a week, they are considered gainfully employed by the bean counters here. It also does not take into account people who have given up looking for work too!