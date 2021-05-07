Wages in Japan see 1st rise in 13 months due to less part-timers

Nominal monthly wages in Japan in March rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier for the first increase in 13 months, reflecting a decline in the number of part-timers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Friday.

Average total cash earnings per worker, including base and overtime pay, stood at 282,164 yen on a nominal basis in the reporting month, according to preliminary data from the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The average monthly wages for full-time workers fell 0.3 percent to 365,804 yen and those of part-time workers dropped 0.8 percent to 96,350 yen, the data showed.

As many employers laid off part-timers or remained reluctant to hire new staff amid deteriorating business conditions, the proportion of part-timer workers to total laborers continues to decrease, hitting 31.02 percent in March, down 0.59 point from the previous year, according to the ministry.

"As the ratio of regular workers increased, overall wages were lifted," a ministry official said.

Average overtime pay has continued to decline due to the pandemic, with the March figure dropping 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 18,113 yen, amid the country's virus-induced second state of emergency, which was in place in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures through March 21.

By sector, overtime pay in hotel and restaurant industries plunged 31.8 percent from the previous year, while that in services related to people's daily lives such as hair salons as well as entertainment businesses tumbled 28.2 percent, the data showed.

On a real, or inflation-adjusted, basis, monthly wages rose 0.5 percent, up for the second consecutive month.

© KYODO