Warm water spray seat shipments reach 100M units in Japan

The Japan Sanitary Equipment Industry Association, which is composed of Japanese companies engaged in the manufacturing of toilets is proud to announce that the number of warm water spray seat shipments since the industry began tracking statistics (1987) has reached 100 million units as of June 2022.

The Road to 100 Million Units

The start of importation and sale of toilets and toilet seats with warm-water washing functionality into Japan in 1964 sparked major changes of “washing bottoms” in Japanese toilets. At first, sales were targeted towards medical facilities, and use was not widespread. Later, domestic production began, and companies launched initiatives including product development and improvement, and sales promotions to encourage use in common households. Eventually, more Japan residents grew to recognize these products after a TV commercial in 1982. Once people experienced the comfort of a warm toilet seat and the refreshing satisfaction of rear cleansing, they were unable to live without it. Good reputations spread, and these products finally became accepted by the general public.

Association member companies have been working continuously to evolve these products and to promote further use, by making new proposals and implementing updates that reflect consumer needs across multiple aspects, including function, comfort, hygiene, design, and energy efficiency. Currently in 2022, usage rates in general households have surpassed 80%, which means that it can finally be said that these products are estimated to be used in the majority of general households with flushable toilets. Likewise, because warm water spray seats have a good reputation for comfort, they have also been widely adopted for use in public places such as office buildings, commercial facilities, hotels, trains, and train stations.

Must-Have Item for Japanese Bathrooms

According to an awareness survey conducted by the Association in 2022 among warm water spray seat users in Japan, the main reason for use was “It’s sanitary and feels good to use.” In addition, 97% of the respondents would like to continue to use the warm-water washing toilet seats, indicating that once they use them, they find it so comfortable that they will not want to give them up.

Meanwhile, outside of Japan, demands are growing in other countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East in recent years as interest in hygiene continues to rise, and the international market for warm water spray seats continues to expand every year. In particular, a sudden rise in demand was seen in North America in 2020, stoking anticipation for wider usage in the near future.

The Association and its members, Japanese manufacturers of warm water spray seats, are dedicated to making real improvements in restroom culture worldwide through the wider usage of sanitary and comfortable warm water spray seats in every country.

Awareness Survey for Warm Water Spray Seat Users

The main reason for use was “It’s sanitary and feels good to use.” When asked why they use warm water spray seats, most respondents said “It removes waste well and keeps me clean” (82%) and nearly half of respondents said “It feels good and refreshing” (48%).

97% of respondents said “I want to continue using it.” Regarding their intention to continue the use of warm-water toilet seats in the future, 86% of respondents said they would like to continue to use them, and 11% said they would rather continue to use them.

© Copyright Business Wire 2022.