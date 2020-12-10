Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A protest calling for higher taxes on the rich in New York in July 2020 Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
business

Wealth of U.S. billionaires soars during pandemic

0 Comments
By SPENCER PLATT
NEW YORK

America's billionaires have seen their wealth rise by more than $1 trillion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study Wednesday, fueling a debate about higher taxes on the rich.

The collective wealth of the 651 billionaires in the United States soared from $2.95 trillion on March 18 to $4.01 billion on Monday, said the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF).

"Never before has America seen such an accumulation of wealth in so few hands," said Frank Clemente, ATF's executive director, noting that the gain exceeds a relief package being considered by Congress.

"Their pandemic profits are so immense that America's billionaires could pay for a major COVID relief bill and still not lose a dime of their pre-virus riches," he added.

On Tuesday, the White House unveiled a $916 billion stimulus proposal in a final dash to break a months-long logjam over new aid for the coronavirus-stricken U.S. economy before President Donald Trump leaves office in January.

The new proposal is slightly larger than a $908 billion compromise unveiled by a bipartisan group of senators last week.

The authors of the study say that the $1 trillion wealth gain would pay for stimulus checks of $3,000 for all of the roughly 300 million Americans.

The study adds to the already heated debate in the United States about taxing the rich more heavily to narrow growing wealth inequalities.

For example, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- a rising star on the left wing of the Democratic Party -- is pushing for higher taxes in New York, which like many states is facing a budget crisis caused by the pandemic.

A study published by UBS bank and accounting firm PwC in October found that the cumulative wealth of the world's dollar billionaires hit a new record of $10.2 trillion, above the previous peak of $8.9 billion recorded in 2017.

The pandemic sparked a stock market crash in March, which saw some tumble out of the billionaires' club, before a sharp rebound in technology and health stocks boosted billionaires in those sectors.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo