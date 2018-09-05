Businesses in western Japan reeling from after-effects of typhoon

Businesses in western Japan were reeling Wednesday from the impact of a powerful typhoon that devastated the area the previous day, with disruptions hitting tourism operators, stores, theme parks and food supply chains.

Travel agency JTB Corp canceled tours scheduled to depart Kansai International Airport on Wednesday and said it will decide whether to restart them on Thursday or later while monitoring the situation.

KNT Kansai Co also canceled tours departing from the airport on Wednesday, with a company official saying "the impact of the closure of the (Kansai) airport is big."

Kansai International Airport, Japan's third-largest airport and a key gateway for flights from Asian countries, was closed Tuesday as high waves from the surrounding bay flooded a runway and the basement floor of a terminal building.

The access bridge linking the airport with the mainland was also badly damaged when a tanker ship broke free of its moorings and slammed into it.

Popular Osaka amusement park, Universal Studios Japan, remained closed Wednesday to allow for cleaning and repair work. Gardens were damaged and benches in the park were toppled by the strong winds.

USJ has been shut since Tuesday, the first time it has been closed for two straight days since it opened in March 2001. Any damage to rides and attractions is yet to be determined and the operator of the park is planning to reopen it on Thursday.

Department store operator Takashimaya Co closed for the second straight day Wednesday one of its outlets in Kyoto to allow for repairs to be carried out on a glass skylight that was broken by the wild weather.

In the restaurant industry, gyudon beef bowl provider Yoshinoya Cotemporarily suspended operations at some 40 restaurants in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures due partly to power blackouts.

At Harima-Kyowa Co., a Hyogo-based wholesale company for daily goods, part of the roof and a wall at its distribution center in Osaka Prefecture were damaged, causing water to leak inside. The company said some products were water-damaged and cannot be shipped.

© KYODO