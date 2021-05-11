Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Western Union and Ritsumeikan University simplify tuition fee payments

0 Comments
TOKYO

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, have announced a collaboration between Western Union Business Solutions and Ritsumeikan University. Together they will enable Ritsumeikan students worldwide to pay tuition using a simplified payment process that helps ensure funds arrive on-time and in-full, without hidden charges.

Ritsumeikan University has implemented Western Union Business Solutions’ WU ® GlobalPay for Students platform, which provides students with a price comparison tool and allows them to lock-in exchange rates for up to 72 hours. Students can pay in their local or preferred currency to minimize surprise expenses and transparently track their payment status through the online portal, mobile messages and email. GlobalPay for Students also simplifies payment reconciliation to help free up financial and administrative resources for educational institutions.

“Ritsumeikan University is a leader in the recruitment of international students in Japan and we are proud to provide the GlobalPay for Students platform to this prestigious institution,” said Haruhiko Ohashi, country manager for Japan, Western Union Business Solutions. “With no software to install, the platform provides a simple path for Ritsumeikan University to manage their international student payments easily.”

Ritsumeikan University, established in 1869, currently hosts nearly 2,400 international students from 68 countries and regions, making it one of the most diverse, multicultural universities in Japan. Ritsumeikan University was ranked the top Japanese Private University in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for 2020.

“As a University admitting large numbers of international students, the fact that this platform will make it easier for students and their families to remit their fees from overseas during the tuition process was extremely attractive to us,” said Aya Mihara, Administrative Manager. “The success that Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University had with the implementation of GlobalPay for Students made our decision very easy.”

© Business Wire 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog