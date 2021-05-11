Western Union and Ritsumeikan University simplify tuition fee payments

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, have announced a collaboration between Western Union Business Solutions and Ritsumeikan University. Together they will enable Ritsumeikan students worldwide to pay tuition using a simplified payment process that helps ensure funds arrive on-time and in-full, without hidden charges.

Ritsumeikan University has implemented Western Union Business Solutions’ WU ® GlobalPay for Students platform, which provides students with a price comparison tool and allows them to lock-in exchange rates for up to 72 hours. Students can pay in their local or preferred currency to minimize surprise expenses and transparently track their payment status through the online portal, mobile messages and email. GlobalPay for Students also simplifies payment reconciliation to help free up financial and administrative resources for educational institutions.

“Ritsumeikan University is a leader in the recruitment of international students in Japan and we are proud to provide the GlobalPay for Students platform to this prestigious institution,” said Haruhiko Ohashi, country manager for Japan, Western Union Business Solutions. “With no software to install, the platform provides a simple path for Ritsumeikan University to manage their international student payments easily.”

Ritsumeikan University, established in 1869, currently hosts nearly 2,400 international students from 68 countries and regions, making it one of the most diverse, multicultural universities in Japan. Ritsumeikan University was ranked the top Japanese Private University in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for 2020.

“As a University admitting large numbers of international students, the fact that this platform will make it easier for students and their families to remit their fees from overseas during the tuition process was extremely attractive to us,” said Aya Mihara, Administrative Manager. “The success that Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University had with the implementation of GlobalPay for Students made our decision very easy.”

© Business Wire 2021.