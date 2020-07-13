Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WeWork says it is bouncing back despite the COVID-19 pandemic Photo: AFP
business

WeWork says it is back on track to profits: Financial Times

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro NOGI
NEW YORK

Troubled office-sharing start-up WeWork is set to have a positive cash flow by next year, its executive chairman told the Financial Times on Sunday, hailing a turn-around for the high-profile company.

"Everybody thought WeWork was mission impossible. [That we had] zero chance. And now, a year from now, you are going to see WeWork to basically be a profitable venture with an incredible diversity of assets," Marcelo Claure said.

Claure told the Financial Times that the New York-based company's revival was ahead of schedule after cutting its workforce by 8,000, renegotiating leases and selling assets.

He also cited strong demand for flexible work space since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with companies seeking small, satellite offices near where employees live.

The SoftBank-backed company was once hailed as a dazzling unicorn valued at $47 billion, before hemorrhaging cash and cancelling its share offering in 2019, with founder Adam Neumann pushed out.

Some tenants had refused to pay rent during COVID-19 shutdowns, but Claure said Mastercard, ByteDance, Microsoft and Citigroup had all recently signed lease deals with WeWork.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog