Amazon announces Prime Day 2018 with more than 1 million deals worldwide

Amazon's highly anticipated annual shopping event, Prime Day, will start on July 16 and run through July 17. Bigger than ever, Prime Day (and a half) will extend from 30 hours in 2017 to 36 hours, with more than one million deals exclusively for Prime members around the world, plus select deals at all U.S. Whole Foods Market stores.

Members in the U.S., UK, Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria and - new this year - Australia, Singapore, Netherlands and Luxembourg, can shop deals across TVs, smart home, kitchen, grocery, toys, fashion, furniture, appliances and back-to-school supplies and even stock up on everyday essentials.

This year, Prime Day will feature double the deals on Amazon devices-and the biggest deals yet on Alexa-enabled products like Echo, Fire TV and Fire tablets, in addition to new categories from home security to Echo devices with screens.

"Prime members will enjoy a day (and a half) of our best deals, with 36 hours to shop more than one million deals worldwide," said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. "New this year, members can shop exclusive Prime Day Launches from hundreds of brands worldwide, enjoy exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market and experience surprise entertainment events unboxed from giant Smile boxes in major cities. More than 100 million paid Prime members around the world will find our best Prime Day celebration yet."

In advance of Prime Day, giant Smile boxes will make their way across land and sea to major cities around the world. Customers in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo and Milan will be delighted when each box opens to reveal an unforgettable event, in a nod to the unparalleled benefits that come with a Prime membership including music, video, gaming and more. Everyone can join the celebration by tuning in to amazon.com/unboxingprimeday.

Also new this year, hundreds of well-known and emerging brands around the world will unbox exclusive new items, content and special-edition products available just for Prime members for a limited time. Prime members will be the first to shop, taste, listen and laugh with early access Prime Day Launches that will top everyone's wish list. Select Prime Day Launches in the U.S. include: Delta Trinsic Touch2O voice-activated faucet, the first Alexa-enabled kitchen faucet; Coleman RoadTrip LXE portable propane grill with new features perfect for camping, tailgating and picnicking; Fingerlings Light Up Unicorn Mackenzie, the first Fingerling with a special light-up horn; Audible Original production, "Hi Bob!," where American icon Bob Newhart sits down with special guests Sarah Silverman, Will Ferrell, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Judd Apatow and Conan O'Brien; Bai Braspberry flavor paying homage to Justin Timberlake's fruitful creation; and the Moto G6 64 GB, an exclusive version of the best-selling unlocked Android smartphone featuring a brilliant 5.7" Full HD+ Max Vision display with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

