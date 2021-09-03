What can central banks do to address climate risks?

The world's main central banks were seen as saviors of the global economy in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and when the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, but they are less than unified when it comes to addressing climate change.
Why are they involved?
The start of central bank involvement in climate action is sometimes attributed to a 2015 speech by the Bank of England's (BOE) then-governor Mark Carney entitled "Breaking the tragedy of the horizon -- climate change and financial stability."
While not directly involved in addressing global warming, central banks do have to be alert to its impact on the economy and the financial system.
Amid increasing public concern, the institutions are factoring considerations about climate into their policies and watching for threats to their main mandate for price stability, implications for banking supervision and economic growth more broadly.
What can they do?
One tool at their disposal are bank stress tests, which can gauge how financial institutions would hold up in the face of climate shocks.
While the European Central Bank (ECB) has only just launched a climate stress test initiative, the Bank of France by May had already examined nine banking groups and 15 insurance companies, revealing a moderate risk for these establishments.
The ECB also could take climate risk into consideration when buying corporate bonds or accepting those used for collateral, giving preference to assets of firms not involved in polluting activities.
The People's Bank of China also is considering climate stress tests, while the BOE started in June, reviewing banks such as HSBC and Barclays. It also should announce before the end of the year its program of greening its asset buybacks.
Many central banks have joined the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), which currently comprises 95 central banks and regulators, including those in China, India and Brazil.
Another member, the Bank of Japan (BOJ), in June offered zero-interest financing to lending institutions that fund environmental projects. The BOJ also will buy green bonds denominated in foreign currency.
In the United States, the Federal Reserve has been wading into the issue, but Chair Jerome Powell said in June that "climate change is not something that we directly consider in setting monetary policy."
However, "climate-related financial risk" is in its purview, he said, so the Fed is looking at the implications for bank supervision and regulation of the US financial system.
Mary Daly, president of the Fed's San Francisco branch, explained that the central bank "does not have the tools or nor is it the appropriate body to think about climate change and mitigating climate change."
But "we are absolutely involved in thinking about climate risk" including issues like how severe weather, fires and hurricanes can impact property values and the ability to get insurance, as well as how those could affect economic growth.
Are they acting with sufficient urgency?
Actions so far have been "fast and slow," said Eric Dor, director of economic studies at the IESEG School of Management in France.
While there is no shortage of ideas, "putting them into practice is very complex, you have to convince many stakeholders," he said.
But whether that means imposing financial constraints on institutions during stress tests, or the selection of green assets to buy, "you have to be progressive."
Central bankers of the richest nations are urging governments to take the lead in addressing climate issues, as they did in the two most recent economic crises.
"It is governments, not central banks, who are primarily responsible for facilitating an orderly transition, and who control the main required tools," ECB President Christine Lagarde said in July.
Romain Svartzman, economist at the Bank of France and co-author of a report entitled "The Green Swan" which examines the climate risks to the financial system, says central banks have a role to play, "but trying to solve it on their own will get nowhere."
"There is no point in a central bank moving on its own in a country where the government does nothing, and vice versa."© 2021 AFP
Skeptical
If done carefully:
In democratic societies, decisions on allocating resources and redistributing incomes are taken by elected bodies. Obviously, policies relating to climate change belong to that category. Independent central banks are non-elected ‘agents’ of the society; they have a well-specified mandate to stabilise the economy. It can be argued that central banks would be going beyond their mandate if they were to tweak their instruments of monetary policy to allocate resources and direct credit. This seems to be the position taken by the Federal Reserve. Chairman Powell stated recently that “[c]limate change is an important issue but not principally for the Fed”.
The trade-off is real and difficult. If the central bank were to assess the situation itself and contemplate actions, its legitimacy would be challenged. In addition, it would expose itself to various political pressures. One other hand, if it requests some formal guidance by elected bodies (e.g. the parliament), it risks fuelling the perception that it has lost its independence. There might be subtle ways and procedures to navigate between those risks, but the dangers are real and would justify a great caution. Under all circumstances, the central bank should keep the absolute discretion to interrupt any action or programme if its first-priority objective – price stability – were to be compromised.
Brunnermeier and Landau, The Centre for Economic Policy Research, VoxEU.org – CEPR’s policy portal, 15 January, 2020, (footnotes omitted): https://voxeu.org/article/central-banks-and-climate-change .
Wakarimasen
Nothing. They cant even deliver on their core mandate. This is just a distraction
Desert Tortoise
Look at the history of the US before the Great Depression when the US was officially on a gold standard (in name only, effectively there was never really a meaningful gold standard) and the Fed such as it was back then did nothing to regulate the money supply. Every twenty years or so there was a depression followed by a deflation where land and commodity values crashed. The depressions were almost like clockwork they happened so regularly. Farmers in particular suffered as the value of their land and crops declined in unison making it impossible to borrow. Farmers going bankrupt was common. While the US and the rest of the world has had recessions they have not been as frequent nor as severe as they were in what many somehow view as the good old days. And, obtw, being on a gold standard did absolutely nothing to promote economic growth or deter periodic depressions.
kurisupisu
Japan is a case in point where the inflation rate has not changed over many many years.
Desert Tortoise
Please do not confuse a government knowingly doing nothing when it is a situation where government can do little to change the situation. Until this pandemic threw the global economy into disarray deflationary pressures were apparent across the developed world. Japan and many other nations actually did much to prevent their nations from descending into deflationary death spirals where incomes, wages and prices decline in unison, all except outstanding loan balances. Those do not decline during a deflation and when incomes are no longer sufficient to make payments on outstanding loans and this happens across an economy, there is mass bankruptcy, mass unemployment and misery rivaled only by war. Japan, the US and other nations have worked very hard to prevent this from happening even as the deflationary pressures were great and have been since about 2008.