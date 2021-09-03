What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?

What can employers in the U.S. do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?
They can require vaccination and fire employees who don't comply, or take other actions such as withholding company perks or charging extra for health insurance.
Businesses for months have been encouraging workers to get vaccinated, in some cases offering incentives like time off or gift cards. But more are taking a harder stance and requiring vaccinations for any remaining holdouts, a push that has gained momentum since Pfizer’s vaccine recently received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Employers "feel like they’ve sort of hit that point where the unvaccinated are not going to do it unless there’s something significant making them do it,” said Wade Symons, a partner with Mercer, a benefits consultant.
It’s legal for businesses to require the shots, and they could fire employees who don’t comply. In other cases, workers might be required to wear masks or get regular tests for the virus. Some companies also are considering making the unvaccinated pay more for their health insurance.
At Delta Air Lines, unvaccinated employees on the company health plan will be charged $200 a month to help cover costs for possible COVID-19 hospital stays.
Symons said other employers will more likely add smaller charges of $20 or $25 per paycheck that might be refunded once the employee is vaccinated.
Employers might also restrict the use of office space, company gyms or business travel only for the vaccinated. In Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International has said unvaccinated employees will not be paid for time off to quarantine if they test positive for the virus.
Vaccine requirements will mainly come from businesses that need workers on a job site, Symons said.
Employers have to offer exemptions or accommodations from vaccine requirements for some who don't get the shots for medical or religious reasons.
Walt Disney World and Ohio State University are among the large employers that said they'll make vaccination mandatory since Pfizer's shot was given the FDA's full approval. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also has said that military troops must immediately begin to get the vaccine.
Some states like Montana have either banned employers from requiring vaccines or limited when they can issue such a mandate.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Burning Bush
Iowa was an outcast when it banned segregation in 1868.
But in the end, they were right and other States eventually followed.
Speed
There's a famous saying we have in Senegal. "You're fired."
SimondB
The employer should treat an unvaccinated worker as a health & safety risk. As such, the employer is then obliged to minimise or remove that risk. That means removing or standing down the employee until he or she no longer present an health and safety risk to others.
Wakarimasen
Fire them. Although with current labour-shortages could be self harm. Maybe be reasonable and determine whether any good reason for no vax. Like having had Covid already.......
Raw Beer
Vaccinated people who are infected with Delta have the same viral load as an infected unvaccinated person; i.e., they can both equally transmit the virus to others.
An data from Israel shows that vaccines are only about 39% effective at preventing infection with Delta, and this protection wanes considerably after a few months.
Vaccines should be for your own short term personal protection, they do little (if anything) to protect others.
ArtistAtLarge
Most American states are "at will" employment states. This means, short of race, sex and age discrimination, employers can fire you for any reason including the color of the sky that day.
That is the law.
The destruction of strong worker rights was the result of decades of conservative policy deliberately created to do so.
Employees have no legal leg to stand on. Conservatives can now sleep in this bed they made.