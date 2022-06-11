Wholesale prices surge 9.1% in May; weak yen boosts import costs

Wholesale price inflation accelerated in May to 9.1 percent from a year earlier, reflecting higher raw material prices and sharp declines in the yen that boosted import costs at a record pace, Bank of Japan data showed Friday.

The prices of goods traded between companies marked the 15th straight month of increase, raising the likelihood of higher consumer prices that could hurt private consumption at a time when the economy has yet to fully recover from its pandemic malaise.

The 9.1 percent gain in wholesale prices follows a revised 9.8 percent rise in April, the fastest pace on record.

The BOJ's commitment to maintaining its ultralow rate policy has prompted the yen to fall sharply against the dollar and the euro as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank move toward tighter policy to fight surging inflation.

Import prices jumped a record 43.3 percent from a year earlier, as a weak yen means higher costs for resource-poor Japan which relies heavily on energy imports, while export prices rose 16.7 percent, both in yen terms.

The BOJ believes commodity inflation will not last long but higher costs are a headache for companies facing pressure to secure profits by raising retail prices while not scaring off consumers.

"Nearly 40 percent of the rise in wholesale inflation is due to the weak yen, and its impact is expected to become larger," said Toru Suehiro, a senior economist at Daiwa Securities Co.

"If the yen depreciates further to 140 against the dollar, the weak yen impact will surpass 50 percent and the government and the BOJ would have to change its message that the recent bout of inflation is mainly because of higher energy prices," Suehiro added.

The dollar was trading in the lower 134 yen range on Friday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent crude oil and other raw material prices higher amid supply concerns.

Prices of petroleum and coal products gained 21.6 percent in May, the BOJ data showed. Iron and steel rose 29.8 percent, and lumber and wood products soared 56.1 percent. Electricity, gas and water bills gained 28.6 percent.

"The big picture that higher commodity prices are accelerating wholesale inflation has not changed," a BOJ official said.

In a country long known for deflation, rising prices have become a sensitive issue ahead of the House of Councillors election in July, as the nation has yet to see robust wage growth that would ease the pain felt by consumers.

BOJ chief Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday retracted his remark that consumers had become "tolerant" of rising prices, after a backlash from opposition lawmakers and consumers.

According to a recent survey by research firm Teikoku Databank, the cost pass-through rate among Japanese companies was at 44.3 percent. It means that a business charges an additional 44.3 yen when costs rise by 100 yen.

Around 15 percent of the firms covered in the survey said they have not been able to pass on higher costs to consumers at all.

