Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: ANA
business

With no passengers, ANA fills every seat on plane with masks and medical supplies

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, the simple act of going stepping out your front door has become something to stop and ask yourself “Do I really need to?” about. And If leaving your house or apartment has become a questionable decision, that goes double for leaving the country.

As a result, airlines have a lot of empty seats these days, as pleasure travel plans are pretty much on hold worldwide and businesspeople are conducting as much of their business as they can online. However, on Wednesday Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways’ flight from Shanghai to Tokyo’s Haneda airport had every seat filled…even though there were no human passengers aside from the flight crew.

Instead, strapped into the seats were boxes of masks, testing kits, and other medical supplies to be used to help combat the coronavirus in Japan. According to ANA, by utilizing the 192 seats of the Boing 787-9’s passenger space in this manner, they’re able to boost the plane’s cargo capacity by 40 percent.

an-3.png

The initiative came about when ANA noticed that the drop-off in air travel that was causing carriers to remove flights from their schedules has also created a shortage of air freight capacity. Earlier this month, ANA Flight 968 (the Shanghai-to-Haneda route) began using the passenger cabin’s overhead storage bins to carry masks and other medical supplies, and now the program has evolved to what’s shown in the above interior photos and the video below.

With no clear timeline as to when normal air travel patterns will return, ANA says it plans to expand the program to other routes in the near future.

Source: ANA

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- A ‘Star Wars’-themed jet is flying across the world — here’s what it looks like inside

-- ANA sends over 5,000 passengers to their destinations without luggage in one day

-- Japan officially declared coronavirus-infected nation by Micronesia, travel restrictions enacted

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Convenience Stores Launch Plastic Guards, Queuing Spots to Fight COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Hakone Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

#StayAtHome

10 Things To Do When You’re Stuck At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Navigating Bicycle Parking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Crash Course To The Japanese Home And Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 16, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 High End Delivery/Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo