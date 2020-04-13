Convenience stores use plastic sheets for social distancing

Some of Japan's ubiquitous convenience stores have taken a novel approach to social distancing by hanging plastic sheets from the ceiling to provide a barrier between customers and staff at the cash register during the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures last week in response to the coronavirus outbreak. While many businesses in Tokyo and elsewhere are now shut, most convenience stores have stayed open as they are considered essential.
There are around 58,000 convenience stores throughout Japan. Most are open 24 hours and sell everything from pre-made bento lunches to beer and neckties. They also offer package delivery and bill payment services.
"I actually feel safer," said 53-year-old restaurant owner Isao Otsuka, who was shopping at one of the roughly 150 7-Eleven stores, mainly in Tokyo, that have installed the transparent plastic curtains.
7-Eleven's owner, Seven & i Holdings, has asked convenience store workers to wear masks, check their temperatures, wash their hands frequently and sterilise surfaces.
The new coronavirus spreads from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth via coughing or sneezing, according to the World Health Organization. Scientists have also said the virus can remain infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces for days.
Japan had recorded 7,411 cases of infection and 138 deaths from the virus as of Monday, public broadcaster NHK said, with more than 2,000 cases in Tokyo, a sharp rise from late March.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
Mirai Hayashi
The convenience store near my office has self serve check outs which are awesome. I don't have to touch cash, and people don't touch the stuff that I am buying.
The Master
Seems like a good idea but I wonder If the virus would stay on the plastic sheet for the next customer? Also maybe they should instruct their staff to wear gloves too.
oldman_13
Good idea.
JeffLee
A pretty good idea. But they still always touch my hand when giving me change, instead of dropping the coins into my outstretched hand which I place a couple of centimeters below theirs. I have also tried telling them to put the coins in the tray, but that really confuses them.
My most effective strategy is to start unzipping my bag the moment before they hand over the change so I am unable to take it. As they stand there confused holding out their outstretched hand with the coins, I tell them to put the coins in the tray. That usually works, but it's ridiculous I need to do all this. Their training tells them to act like robots -- no deviations allowed, even during a pandemic.
Burning Bush
This will become the new normal.
Be wary of getting near anyone and careful not to touch anything.
Wear gloves and a mask at all times.
This virus is never going away.
Glenno Oyong
Regarding wearing gloves: be aware of cross-contamination - unless they are changed each time per customer (which is highly impractical) or disinfect with alcohol after each transaction (while being worn). I have seen a lot of people wearing gloves, touching everything and then hold their phones (texting) which eventually touch their face during calls, or even, shockingly, eat french fries while wearing a pair.
Glenno Oyong
Puttting the coins onto the tray does not eliminate cross-contamination since they also touch those trays from time to time, unless they regularly disinfect the trays, notwithstanding that other people may have also touched the tray before you.
japantrojan
We are in danger of losing our humanity to this virus. For the past few months, I've found myself compelled to make small talk and to lighten the mood of people, including convenience store clerks. When I went to 7-11 on Sunday and saw this shield, I felt a HUMAN distancing. I couldn't see the face of the employee and it was harder to hear.
It seems to me that in our fear of this virus and precautions taken out of that fear, we may be losing more than we bargained for.