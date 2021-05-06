Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Working from home 'doesn't work for those who want to hustle' - JPMorgan CEO

0 Comments
By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
NEW YORK

Working from home does not work for everyone, especially those who want "to hustle," JPMorgan Chase & Co's chief executive said this week at a conference in New York.

The largest American bank recently told it workers that it expects all U.S.-based employees back in offices on a rotational basis by early July, subject to current public health rules limiting office capacity to 50%.

Bank CEO Jamie Dimon said he wants people back at work because exclusively working from home "doesn't work for young people."

"It doesn't work for those who want to hustle. It doesn't work for spontaneous idea generation. It doesn't work for culture," Dimon said at a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal.

Dimon said he is open to some employees working from home a few days a week, a policy other banks like Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS are reportedly exploring.

But starting on May 17, Dimon said he wants employees bank in the office a few days a week to reacclimate themselves to the workplace after working from home for over a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dimon's "get used to it" approach, which could include requiring employees get vaccinated, has faced a backlash. Dimon said he received a "nasty email" from an employee's wife who disagreed with the push to return to work.

"But that's life," Dimon said, saying the bank will be more competitive and work better for clients with employees meeting in person again.

"In my view, September, October, it will look just like it did before and everyone's going to be happy with it."

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo