Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The smuggling and sale of ivory is a multi-billion-dollar industry Photo: AFP/File
business

Yahoo Japan to end ivory trade on its websites

0 Comments
By Anthony Wallace
TOKYO

Yahoo Japan said Wednesday it will end the trade of ivory on all its websites from November, after pressure from conservationists.

The decision follows the internet company's marketplace rivals Rakuten and Mercari adopting a ban in 2017, responding to international concerns that the Japanese domestic market could fuel smuggling through poor law enforcement.

A 1989 ban prohibits international ivory trading but the domestic ivory business remains legal in Japan, with the majority of items sold either from registered stockpiles or predating the ban.

However, some traders in the country have been suspected of dodging the rules.

Yahoo Japan said it made the decision after it confirmed that ivory traded on its auction site -- which is among the most popular in the country -- was "smuggled abroad and detected by foreign customs authorities".

The company said after careful consideration of the global ivory situation and advice from environmental groups they had "decided to ban the transactions of all ivory products in its e-commerce services from November 1, 2019".

Conservation activists hailed the move.

"WWF and Traffic welcome this critical step taken by Yahoo Japan to align themselves with the global efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade online," Crawford Allen, senior director on wildlife crime at the NGO Traffic, said in a statement.

The sale of ivory is a multi-billion-dollar industry, with elephant tusks and other body parts coveted in Asia and the Middle East for ornaments and use in traditional medicine.

China banned ivory sales at the end of 2017 in an attempt to rein in what used to be the product's largest market in the world, and banned imports in 2015.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Kita Shiga Kogen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Museums

Unko Museum Odaiba

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 of the Most Terrifying Japanese Mascots

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Tapioca Land Opens in Tokyo, Is A Total Dud

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Restaurant Review

Weber Park: Gourmet Grilling With A View

Savvy Tokyo