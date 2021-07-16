Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been campaigning for countries to adopt a global tax reform, including a measure to allow countries to tax their largest businesses no matter where they are based. Photo: AFP/File
business

Yellen 'not certain' Amazon would pay under global tax agreement

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she is "not certain" if Amazon will have to pay up under a worldwide minimum tax she is encouraging countries, including her own, to adopt.

The landmark deal implementing a minimum corporate rate of 15 percent is supposed to help put an end to top multinationals shopping for countries with low corporate taxes in which to book their profits instead of paying where they conduct their business.

The plan would also allow countries to tax a share of profits of the most profitable countries in the world, regardless of where they're based. But that would only apply to large international firms whose profit margins exceed 10 percent.

Asked in an interview with CNBC if Washington would be able to levy taxes on Amazon under the deal, Yellen replied, "It depends on whether or not they will reach the threshold of profitability, and I am not certain of that."

Despite Amazon's colossal footprint and market capitalization of more than $1 trillion, its profit margin last year amounted to just 6.3 percent.

Amazon, which has used optimization arrangements to lower its tax bill, has been the target of levies imposed unilaterally by countries including France, Italy, Spain and Britain.

Those will fall away once a global agreement takes effect, and the company has signaled approval of the deal.

More than 130 countries have already agreed to reforms on international taxation, and on July 10, finance ministers from the G20 -- the 19 largest global economies plus the European Union -- backed the agreement.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog