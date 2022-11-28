Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Yen briefly rises to mid-137 zone against dollar; highest in 3 months

0 Comments
LONDON

The yen briefly rose to the mid-137 line against the U.S. dollar on Monday in London morning trading, hitting its highest level in about three months, as investors sold the greenback in line with a fall in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

The yen also gained strength as a safe asset as investors grew risk-averse on fears of a slowdown in the Chinese economy amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

The Japanese currency was trading in the lower-138 zone against the dollar in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The yen had dropped to a 32-year low in the upper-151 zone versus the dollar in October but started to draw buying since weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data for October bolstered views that the Fed will slow the pace of its interest rate hikes from December.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo