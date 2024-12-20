Yen falls to upper 157 range against dollar as BOJ hike expectations fade

The yen hit a five-month low in the upper 157 range against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo on Friday morning as expectations of interest rate rises by the Bank of Japan in the near future receded.

But the yen later rebounded to the upper 156 level versus the U.S. currency after the Japanese finance minister warned the government will act "appropriately" against excessive currency movements.

At noon, the dollar fetched 156.97-98 yen compared with 157.38-48 yen in New York and 156.46-49 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0362-0365 and 162.65-71 yen against $1.0359-0369 and 163.10-20 yen in New York and $1.0394-0396 and 162.64-68 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The yen fell to as low as around 157.90 against the dollar in early morning trading as the Japanese currency faced further selling after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Thursday the central bank needs to assess more wage and other data before deciding on an additional rate hike.

The yen had already been under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested following its policy meeting earlier this week that there may be fewer interest rate reductions next year amid rising inflation risks.

But the yen trimmed losses after Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said the government is "concerned" about foreign exchange developments, pledging to take "appropriate action" to counter excessive movements in the market.

The minister's remark "put a break" on the yen's depreciating trend, said Yuzo Sakai, chief manager of business planning at Ueda Totan Forex Ltd.

Tokyo stocks were mostly in positive territory as the weaker yen boosted exporter issues, but selling of heavyweight tech shares limited gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 76.37 points, or 0.20 percent, from Thursday to 38,889.95. The broader Topix index was up 3.07 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,716.90.

