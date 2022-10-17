Yen inches up against dollar from 32-year low on intervention fears

The yen inched up against the U.S. dollar Tuesday in Tokyo from a new 32-year low in the 149 zone overnight, as investors remained jittery over a possible yen-buying intervention by Japan following fresh warnings from the government.

Tokyo stocks ended higher, with market participants taking heart from the new British finance minister's announcement of the scrapping of almost all planned tax cuts to contain turmoil in the financial markets.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 380.35 points, or 1.42 percent, from Monday at 27,156.14. The broader Topix index finished 21.88 points, or 1.16 percent, higher at 1,901.44.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical, and service issues.

After hitting 149.09 against the dollar in New York, the yen firmed slightly to the upper 148 zone with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warning that Tokyo stands ready to take "appropriate" steps against volatility in the market, dealers said.

His remark was followed by another warning from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who said in parliament that the yen's rapid depreciation is "problematic" and the government will work with the Bank of Japan in taking appropriate steps.

"Market participants have become cautious of intervention following their remarks, preventing the yen from falling beyond the 149 line again," said Sho Suzuki, a market analyst at Matsui Securities Co.

"The finance minister's recent remarks suggested Japan is ready to step into the currency market anytime when the dollar-yen pair gets volatile," Suzuki added, citing the minister's warning the previous day of "decisive" action to stem volatile yen movements.

However, the impact of any intervention by Japan would likely be short-lived and limited as the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to continue raising interest rates, in sharp contrast with the BOJ's ultraloose monetary policy, dealers said.

While the Japanese finance minister declined to comment on speculation regarding a "stealth" intervention by Japan in recent days, experts said it could only be confirmed when the ministry releases related data at the end of the month.

Stocks were buoyed after British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced Monday the reversal of almost all of the controversial tax measures announced by new Prime Minister Liz Truss, which led to a sell-off of government bonds.

The market was also supported by robust technology issues that tracked sharp gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index overnight.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc climbed 415 yen, or 2.1 percent, to 20,485 yen. Semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron advanced 500 yen, or 1.4 percent, to 37,220 yen, while Screen Holdings was up 80 yen, or 1.0 percent, at 7,850 yen.

Among Prime Market issues, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,587 to 208, while 42 ended unchanged.

Trading volume on the Prime Market rose to 1,106.72 million shares from Monday's 1,057.21 million.

