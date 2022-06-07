Yen sinks to 20-year low against dollar

The Japanese yen fell to a fresh 20-year low against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, briefly trading near the 133 yen line on speculation that the interest rate gap will widen between Japan and the United States.

The Japanese currency sank to around 132.97 against the dollar at one point in the afternoon in Tokyo, the lowest level since April 2002, as expectations grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive monetary tightening.

On the stock market, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 28.06 points, or 0.10 percent, from Monday at 27,943.95, its highest level since March 30. The broader Topix index finished 7.92 points, or 0.41 percent, higher at 1,947.03.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by food, pharmaceutical, and information and communication issues.

The yen's renewed drop came after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday the central bank will stick to its powerful monetary easing to realize its 2 percent inflation goal in a sustainable way.

He reiterated the policy outlook in parliament Tuesday morning after the yen briefly tumbled to around the 132 line in New York. The Japanese unit further lost ground in Oceania and Tokyo trading.

The Fed is expected to decide on another interest rate hike following its two-day policy meeting from June 14. The central bank decided to conduct key interest rate hikes during its meeting in March and May to address high inflation in the United States.

"After Governor Kuroda's comments in parliament in the morning, investors further tested the dollar's upside as they thought the BOJ will tolerate the yen's weakness even at the 132 level," said Yuji Saito, head of the foreign exchange department at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in Tokyo.

"Investors will likely test the 135 range, the dollar's highest level in 2002. There is nothing that could stop that from happening," he added.

The Japanese government was on high alert Tuesday, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki telling reporters, "We are paying close attention to developments in the foreign exchange market and their impact on the Japanese economy."

A weaker yen has already led to higher import costs that have subsequently raised the prices of energy and many other products.

On the stock market, the benchmark Nikkei briefly rose above the 28,000 mark for the first time in more than two months, lifted by export-related shares that were bought on the yen's weakness.

However, the index trimmed gains toward the end of trading as investor sentiment was dented by a fall in U.S. stock futures, brokers said.

Among exporters, shares of automakers were notably higher, with Nissan Motor gaining 14.1 yen, or 2.6 percent, to 554.6 yen. Honda Motor rose 83 yen, or 2.5 percent, to 3,382 yen and Mitsubishi Motors went up 13 yen, or 3.2 percent, to 418 yen.

A weaker yen boosts exporters' profits earned overseas when repatriated.

Among Prime Market issues, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,031 to 728, while 79 ended unchanged.

Trading volume on the Prime Market rose to 1,174.58 million shares from Monday's 1,001.82 million.

© KYODO