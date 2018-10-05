Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yoshinoya Holdings’ first store to close after 59 years

TOKYO

Due to the relocation of the Tsukiji fish market, the first Yoshinoya store will close on Saturday after 59 years of service.

Yoshinoya began as an independent store in a fish market in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, in 1899. It moved to Tsukiji in 1926, but the store was destroyed in the bombing of Tokyo in 1945. The store reopened in 1947, and finally moved to its current location in 1959. It became a corporation, Yoshinoya Holdings, in 1958 and designated the Tsukiji branch as its first store.

The chain, which is now famous for establishing the standard for gyudon-serving stores, had to suspend imports of American beef due to an incident regarding BSE (bovine spongiform encephalopathy) which caused the popular beef bowl to disappear from its menus during 2004-06. During this time, it used beef sourced from other countries to continue the service.

According to the company, the price of a beef bowl during the 1950s was 120 yen. Although pricey for the time, (being the same price as unaju, an eel-topped rice dish), a source familiar with Tsukiji market said that the store was said to be popular. With only 15 seats to accommodate their many customers, the store had to optimize the steps required during cooking and serving. In this way, by limiting their ingredients to beef and onions, the store set the foundations for the gyudon chain business.

Yoshinoya Holdings intends to open a store in the new Toyosu fish market in Koto Ward, when it opens on Oct 11.

