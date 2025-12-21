 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Thapakorn Rujipak
business

Young Japanese opting for 50-year loans amid soaring housing prices

1 Comment
TOKYO

The use of housing loans with terms of up to 50 years, far longer than the standard 35-year term, is spreading among younger generations in Japan amid a rise in housing prices.

Young Japanese are buying the properties of their choice by reducing monthly payments, but a longer loan term raises the total repayment amount and keeps company employees paying even after they retire.

The risk of interest rate fluctuations, caused by the Bank of Japan's monetary policy shift, is another thing to worry about.

In July, PayPay Bank began to offer 50-year loans, with 70 percent of people in their 20s and 49 percent of people in their 30s selecting repayment periods of more than 35 years to 50 years.

Other internet banks and regional banks are also providing longer-term loans, targeting people in those age groups. In principle, a customer must complete the payment by age 80.

According to calculations by Takashi Shiozawa of housing loan service provider MFS Inc., if a customer borrows 60 million yen at an annual interest rate of 0.75 percent, the monthly payment for a 35-year loan will be about 160,000 yen and the total amount of interest paid will be about 8.23 million yen.

For a 50-year loan, the figures will be about 120,000 yen and 11.97 million yen, respectively, he said.

A 50-year loan "will lower your monthly repayment, giving you more free money," Toshiaki Nakayama of the Lifull real estate group said.

He added that using the extra money for investment is an option.

"It's important to consider your medium- to long-term life plan before borrowing," Nakayama said, citing risk factors such as illness and difficulty in paying due to a job change.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Absolutely disgusting.

So that was the end game? To enslave people for 50 years?

Wait, if the value of the house drops to 0 after 30 years anyway they can just stop paying and bank gets the property? Good luck selling it then, bank. :-D

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Christmas Cake in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Konkai Komyo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

A Cozy Long Weekend in Gunma’s Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo