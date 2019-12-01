Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hadi Zablit has been chosen as the secretary general of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi auto alliance Photo: AFP/File
business

Zablit chosen as Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi secretary general

0 Comments
By CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
PARIS

A French-Lebanese engineer has been chosen as secretary general of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi auto alliance, part of a new business framework announced a year after former boss Carlos Ghosn was arrested.

Hadi Zablit, 49, will oversee industrial cooperation projects to improve the efficiency and financial performance of the partnership, a source close to the matter told AFP, confirming a report in French newspaper Le Figaro.

The operational revamp aims to mark a new start for the trio as they battle to emerge from the shadow cast by the legal woes of Ghosn, detained last November over allegations of financial impropriety.

Zablit is currently business development chief for the French-Japanese auto alliance, which sold 10.6 million vehicles worldwide in 2017.

The dual citizen, born in Lebanon, first joined Renault as an engineer and product manager in 1994. He left to work for the Boston Consulting Group in 2000 and returned to the French car giant nearly three years ago.

Ghosn's sudden arrest last year at a Tokyo airport sent shockwaves through the business world.

The 65-year-old Brazil-born executive -- one of the world's best-known and respected tycoons -- is now out on bail after 130 days in a Japanese detention center.

He faces charges of deferring part of his salary until after his retirement and concealing this from shareholders, as well as syphoning off millions in Nissan cash for his own purposes.

Ghosn says he is innocent and is seeking to have his case declared null and void -- even if legal experts and his own defense deem his chances unlikely.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hot springs

Naruko Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 15 Winter Illuminations For 2019-2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #57: Engrish Mistake Offers Restaurant Customers a Free Wife

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Japan Blues

Alone In Tokyo: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog