'Hostage justice?' Japan fights back with an internet FAQ

Japan on Tuesday published a list defending how it treats people accused of crimes, the latest move in its struggle to counter accusations of "hostage justice" after ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape to Lebanon.
The 3,000-word list of 14 questions and answers on the Justice Ministry's home page, in English and Japanese, addresses Japan's conviction rate of more than 99 percent and why lawyers aren't present during questioning.
Ghosn, who was free on bail, fled over the New Year holidays as he was awaiting trial on charges such as under-reporting income - which he denies. He said he had no choice but to run and that he felt "like the hostage of a country I served for 17 years."
His complaints were echoed by Australian sports journalist Scott McIntyre, who was detained in the same centre as Ghosn for 44 days on trespassing charges after he tried to get information on his missing children.
McIntyre said the lights were on 24 hours a day, making it impossible to sleep more than an hour each night, and that several of his fellow detainees told him they would confess to crimes they had not committed to shorten their time there.
Both cases have drawn foreign attention to Japan's criminal justice system and put its government on the defensive, with Justice Minister Masako Mori at one point saying Ghosn's accusations were "intolerable."
"Japanese detention centers maintain detention rooms appropriately ... The rooms are structured so as to allow sufficient natural light and ensure good airflow," the Ministry said on its website. "Access to bathing is granted to detainees at least twice a week in order to keep them in good health."
In its global report this month, Human Rights Watch criticized what it called Japan's "'hostage' justice system."
"Criminal suspects are held for long periods in harsh conditions to coerce a confession," it said, adding that the situation received renewed attention after Ghosn's arrest.
One of the longest answers on the ministry's website, at 325 words, was a response to "Isn't it fair to describe Japan's justice system as one of 'hostage justice?'"
"To the contrary, the Japanese criminal justice system does not force confessions by unduly holding suspects and defendants in custody. It is therefore not accurate at all to criticize the system as being a 'hostage justice' system," it said.
"In Japan, there are strict requirements and procedures stipulated in law with regard to holding suspects and defendants in custody, with due consideration given to the guarantee of human rights."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
sf2k
Saikawa is not in jail though. Here endth the lesson
TrevorPeace
So, you get to shower twice a week? Barbaric, Japan! Barbaric.
JeffLee
A pile of obfuscation. "Natural light" isn't the point. It's about sleep deprivation, caused by strong lights being switched on around the clock in small cells, and how people are more willing to say what is required to end such awful conditions aimed at taking a physical and mental toll on inmates.
oldman_13
What a joke.
NorwegianboyEE
So their response to the criticism is simply: "No we don't do that."
Their answers just make the detention centers seem more fishy. Inmates are only allowed to shower twice a week? Why does the detention centers sound like they are in jail already? Where is the presumption of innocence?
David Varnes
If they really think this is going to work in changing opinions, I have a nice bridge I'd like to sell the MOJ. Trust me, I can write 3,000 words about it too. Low interest payments, reasonable terms!
Aly Rustom
according to whose standards?
I'd like to see Masako Mori detained and allowed 2 showers a week for a few months and then ask her if she thinks what the "justice system" does is ok.
exactly!
Then explain Carlos, Scott McIntyre, and Greg Kelly.
The key is that the requirements and procedures are based on Japanese standards which as we know are less than sufficient.
What would be extremely efficient is for Human Rights Watch to label Japan as a country which is lacking in Human Rights and not count it as one of the advanced nations which adheres to international standards of human rights.
That would shame them into action.
JJ Jetplane
This statement is true. The system isn't designed to force your confession. It's designed to break you. From that point, it is up to the prosecutors what they decide to do with broken people. The system indiscriminately breaks those that are innocent or guilty.
Disillusioned
This paragraph is a load of contrived BS! We can use the Ghosn case as an example of how untrue the above statement is. He was interrogated for up to 8 hours daily. He was threatened with, "Confess or things will get worse." They then punished him by keeping him in solitary confinement, disallowing him any contact with the outside world with no internet or media and banned him from any contact with his family. And, he was only permitted to bathe once a week. This is totally contrary to the above statement. If this statement is untrue, it is logical to conclude the rest of the Q & A is also a load of defensive BS!
Mayunia82
"Hostage Justice" on the defensive.
BertieWooster
Years ago when I was living in Sapporo, I observed this kind of treatment directly. I stood in for a friend, interpreting for a foreign detainee who didn't speak Japanese. He had been held in solitary confinement for several months, interrogated for hours on end, in conditions described above. He had been staying in a friend's apartment when there was a raid and the police had found drugs. He maintained that he didn't know about the drugs and that it was nothing to do with him. They were trying to get a confession out of him.
The guy was in a terrible state, jumping at the slightest sound. He was one step away from being a gibbering idiot.
GreenPeas
Hostage justice FAQ = window dressing.
You can lie through omission and that's obviously what they've done in their answers. There are far too many cases of abused detainees giving a totally different story for it to be otherwise with Ghosn being only the most glaring example. Fools!
Asiaman7
Unfortunately, Japan’s Ministry of Justice is defending its troubled system instead of implementing improvements.
theFu
Questioning sessions should have a lawyer for the alleged criminal present, should be no longer than 2 hrs with 30 min breaks and not last more than 8 hrs in any 24 hour period.
There appears to be a right to be silent, but the investigators will keep asking questions. The right to a lawyer is only for the trial. So, when the defendant is eventually brought into a court, they get to see their attorney - after months without one? Barbaric.
And if there aren't any formal charges for a criminal offense within 48 hours, the alleged criminal should be released. In Japan, it seems they can hold you for 23 days without any charges. Barbaric.
sensei258
I like to recount this story when I read articles like this. Our family experienced Japanese Justice first hand. My step-son was incarcerated for more than 2 weeks, and subjected to multiple interrogations and drug test (all of which were negative) simply because someone else in trouble mentioned his name. We had to hire a lawyer and threaten to sue just to get him released.
Disillusioned
Let's look at the other case mentioned in the article. This guy was locked up for three months until he confessed to trespassing while trying to find his kids. He was also interrogated daily and forced to confess with threats of continued incarceration until he confessed. Whether or not he is actually guilty of the charge still remains to be determined. Now, due to his incarceration and forced confession he has a criminal record in Japan. There are many other cases of forced and false confessions in Japan that have recently hit the news. Some of them involve being imprisoned for decades until DNA or other evidence have proven the admission to be forced. Yes, Ghosn is a well publicised case of Japan's hostage justice system and extended incarceration to force a confession, but it is only one of many.
thepersoniamnow
Since the majority of people here will agree with them it won’t be a big issue here I feel.
Everyone is used to corporate and white collar corruption and that outsiders or average citizen are treated totally differently.
But since rules, order, and the group are more important than human rights, individuality, etc, squat will occur from this.
Osaka_Doug
Without any reference to the laws the MOJ are following in their FAQ, the FAQ is nothing but an opinion. Facts can be backed up with references so others can understand the information is not just someone's opinion. The MOJ needs to show it is following international standards of law as the government has agreed, not their personal opinion.
gaijinpapa
I may be being picky, but the twice a week shower answer is a lie.
Ghosn said it was every five days, so did Scott McIntyre. It’s every five days.
I don’t know why they answered that’s its twice a week unless officially it “can be” twice a week.
but in detention - before sentencing. It’s every five days.
The only good thing is that you don’t do anything except read and talk and sleep so you don’t get that dirty.
everyone loves bath day though.
William77
And as I expected rather than logically try to improve this side of their system they take it personally and become stubborn to the point to try to defend something that can’t be defended.
The western civilized world spotted now the inhuman system applied against the detainees.
And simply the statement that consent just two showers a week,especially in the hot and humid summer is a torture already.