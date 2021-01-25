Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

¥15 mil stolen from elderly woman’s home

0 Comments
FUJISAWA, Kanagawa

An elderly woman in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, was robbed of 15 million in cash while she was out shopping , police said Monday.

According to police, the woman, who lives alone, went out on the morning of Jan 20, Sankei Shimbun reported. When she returned, she discovered she had been robbed and called police.

Police said the woman told them that a few days earlier she had received a phone call from a man identifying himself as a precious metals dealer and wanting to know if the woman had any valuable. He asked if he could visit her to assess their value and made a brief visit the same day. He cautioned the woman to keep her valuables in a safe place.

Police believe the man was a bogus metals dealer and that he used the visit to determine whether the woman was wealthy.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog