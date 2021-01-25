¥15 mil stolen from elderly woman’s home

An elderly woman in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, was robbed of 15 million in cash while she was out shopping , police said Monday.

According to police, the woman, who lives alone, went out on the morning of Jan 20, Sankei Shimbun reported. When she returned, she discovered she had been robbed and called police.

Police said the woman told them that a few days earlier she had received a phone call from a man identifying himself as a precious metals dealer and wanting to know if the woman had any valuable. He asked if he could visit her to assess their value and made a brief visit the same day. He cautioned the woman to keep her valuables in a safe place.

Police believe the man was a bogus metals dealer and that he used the visit to determine whether the woman was wealthy.

© Japan Today