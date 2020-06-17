Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

¥185,000 worth of cherries stolen from Yamagata farm

YAMAGATA

Police in Yamagata City are investigating the theft of 60 kilograms of high-grade cherries worth about 185,000 yen from a farm.

According to police, the owner of the farm in the Urushiyama district of Yamagata, a man in his 70s, discovered the cherries had been stolen at around 11 a.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The thieves stole cherries from 12 of the 14 trees and targeted two of the most expensive varieties: Sato nishiki and Benishuho. Police said the high-grade cherries appeared to have been ripped from the branches.

The owner said he last checked on the trees on June 13.

